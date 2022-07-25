Man Utd transfer race, exit confirmed, Sheffield Wednesday talks: The latest Birmingham City news headlines you might have missed

The start of the 2022/23 Championship season is now less than a week away – with Birmingham City‘s curtain-raiser coming against Luton Town at Kenilworth Road on Saturday.

Birmingham wrapped up their pre-season schedule in a 2-2 draw with LaLiga side Rayo Vallecano on the weekend but with the transfer window open and the trip to face the Hatters fast approaching, we can expect the next few days to be busy.

It’s been a hectic summer so far for the Blues – with John Eustace replacing Lee Bowyer and lots of takeover talk – and the last week has been no different, so here are all the latest headlines you might’ve missed…

Quiz: Can you remember the score the last time Birmingham City played at these 26 stadiums?

1 of 26 Ewood Park? 1-0 L 2-0 L 3-0 L 4-0 L

Birmingham linked with “very good player”

Birmingham have been linked with Manchester United attacker Hannibal Mejbri but face competition from Millwall, Middlesbrough and West Bromwich Albion (Sky Sports transfer centre (23/07, 15:25)

Eustace did not confirm or deny the club were interested in the young player but labelled him a “very good player” and added: “If good players are linked to Birmingham City that’s good for us.”

Kyle Hurst joins Doncaster Rovers

Birmingham midfielder Kyle Hurst has joined Doncaster Rovers on a two-year deal after an initial loan spell at the League Two club.

The Blues signed Hurst from MK Dons and handed him his first professional contract back in 2020.

That was a three-year deal but it was confirmed on Friday that the 20-year-old has now left to join Doncaster, describing the move as “a big moment” in his career.

Sheffield Wednesday in talks over Keyendrah Simmonds move

It appears another young player could be set to follow Hurst out the door as Yorkshire Live’s Dom Howson has reported that Sheffield Wednesday are in talks with Birmingham over forward Keyendrah Simmonds.

The Owls were linked with Simmonds earlier in the window alongside Barnsley, MK Dons, and Oxford United.

According to Howson, Wednesday have been keeping tabs on him for some time and are now hoping to reach a breakthrough in their pursuit via their talks with Birmingham.

Simmonds joined the Blues from Manchester City in February 2021 and has made two appearances for the first team since – both off the bench.