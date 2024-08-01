Highlights Berge could be a solid pick for Manchester United if they can't seal a deal with PSG's Ugarte.

Burnley might be willing to let Berge go as they rebuild after relegation, opening the door for a move.

Despite coming from a relegated team, Berge's Premier League experience could make him a valuable asset.

Manchester United could make a move for Burnley midfielder Sander Berge later in the summer transfer window.

That's according to a report from Football Transfers, who say the Red Devils could move for the Norwegian if they fail to sign Manuel Ugarte from PSG.

Berge only made the move to Turf Moor last summer, when he signed from Sheffield United for a reported £12million.

At the time, the Clarets had just been promoted to the Premier League, although they were unable to avoid an immediate relegation back to the Championship for this season.

Sander Berge 2023/24 Premier League stats for Burnley - from SofaScore Appearances 37 Goals 1 Shots per Game 0.7 Assists 2 Pass Success Rate 89% Tackles per Game 2.1 Balls Recovered per Game 5.5 Duel Success Rate 54%

Now, however, it seems as though the midfielder could be set for a swift return to the top-flight of English football with a move to Old Trafford, depending on how other potential dealings play out.

Sander Berge a Manuel Ugarte alternative for Manchester United

A new midfielder looks to be on the agenda for Manchester United this summer, and they have been linked with a move for Manuel Ugarte from PSG to fill that role throughout the transfer window.

Indeed, there have been some suggestions that personal terms have already been agreed with the 23-year-old.

So far though, no deal has materialised, and it now seems as though the club have identified another target to turn to, should the situation with the Uruguay international remain the same.

As per this latest update, if United are unable to reach an agreement with PSG to sign Ugarte, they could turn their attention to Berge as an alternative to add to their midfield.

It is thought that the player himself would be open to the move, as it would allow him to continue to play in the Premier League.

For their part, Burnley could apparently also be open to sale, as they look to balance the books in the wake of their relegation to the Championship.

There are still three years remaining on Berge's contract with the Clarets, securing his future at Turf Moor until the end of the 2026/27 season.

That ensures they will be in a strong position to negotiate any offers that come in for him this summer, with Champions League clubs from Spain and Italy also thought to have an interest.

Now managed by Scott Parker following Vincent Kompany's exit for Bayern Munich earlier this summer, Burnley begin their Championship campaign away at Luton Town on Monday 10th August.

Sander Berge could be a decent option

There is an argument that the signing of Berge might not be a bad one to make for Manchester United, if they have to do so.

Admittedly, the signing of a player from a relegated club is not going to be the most eye-catching deal for the Old Trafford club.

However, Berge does already have some considerable experience in the Premier League under his belt, from his time with Sheffield United and now Burnley.

Related Bristol City: Burnley in Tommy Conway swap deal talks amid £5m Middlesbrough bid The Clarets are said to be in talks over a two-for-one deal for the Robins striker

That, at least, should ensure that he is well-prepared to return to that level, should United need him to do so.

Even with his contract situation at Burnley, this is also likely to be a deal that ought to be affordable for the Red Devils, given the finances they have to spend on signings.

With that in mind, Berge could turn out to be a sensible option for Erik ten Hag's side to keep in mind, something that Burnley will have to be ready for, given they are not going to want to be left short on quality players for a promotion push, if a move is made late in the window here.