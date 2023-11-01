Highlights Man United and Newcastle will face off in a repeat of last year's EFL Cup final, which Man United won 2-0.

Both teams have had mixed form this season, with Man United looking to bounce back from a recent defeat and Newcastle disappointed with a draw.

Man United has several injury concerns, with players like Casemiro and Aaron Wan-Bissaka uncertain for the game, while four players are confirmed to be unavailable.

The EFL Cup returns this week, and one of the ties sees a repeat of last year's final as Manchester United host Newcastle United at Old Trafford.

Both sides performed very well in last year’s competition, and in the end, both deserved to reach the final at Wembley.

It was Man United who triumphed, as they secured a 2-0 win over the Magpies and collected the first trophy under Erik ten Hag.

They are now both set to lock horns for the first time this season, and it is no doubt going to be a fascinating tie as both sides come into it in different forms.

The hosts will be looking to bounce back from their weekend defeat and try and kick-start their season.

While Newcastle have enjoyed better fortunes but will be disappointed to let a lead slip twice on Saturday, as they were held by Wolves at Molineux.

Both teams might be looking to freshen up their starting XIs for this game, so here we have looked at the latest Man United team news and which players will be missing…

Carabao Cup Fixtures w/c October 30th Fixture Date Kick-Off Time Exeter City v Middlesbrough 31/10/23 19:45 Mansfield Town v Port Vale 31/10/23 19:45 West Ham v Arsenal 01/11/23 19:30 (Live on Sky Sports) AFC Bournemouth v Liverpool 01/11/23 19:45 Chelsea v Blackburn Rovers 01/11/23 19:45 Everton v Burnley 01/11/23 19:45 Ipswich Town v Fulham 01/11/23 19:45 Man United v Newcastle United 01/11/23 20:15 (Live on Sky Sports)

What is the latest Manchester United team news ahead of the Newcastle game?

Ten Hag will hope the players that were available for their weekend Premier League game will be available once again for this Carabao Cup tie.

The Red Devils have had several injury concerns so far this season, with players being ruled out for sustained periods of time.

United, however, did receive an injury boost on the weekend, as midfielder Kobbie Mainoo returned to a matchday squad for the first time this season after being injured during pre-season.

It is unclear if he is fit enough to start, but his return may mean he is available for some minutes in this tie.

Unfortunately, there are still some injury concerns for United heading into this game. Midfielder Casemiro has missed the last three games with a combination of an ankle injury and a suspension.

The Brazilian was said to be in a race against time for their recent Premier League game, so at this stage it is unclear if he is fit enough for this game. Right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka is said to have returned to training after six weeks out, but United may not want to risk him so early, so he could be missing once again.

There are four players who Man United will definitely be without for this EFL Cup game, and they are defenders Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia, and attacker Amad Diallo.

Martinez and Shaw are long-term absentees, while Malacia and Diallo are said to be back in individual training but are a bit away from first-team action.

Watch EFL Live This Week

What time does Manchester United vs. Newcastle United kick-off?

Man United welcome Newcastle to Old Trafford on Wednesday night, and the kick-off for this match is at the unusual time of 8:15 pm.

This is because the game is live on Sky Sports, but West Ham and Arsenal are as well, and that kicks off at 7:30 pm.