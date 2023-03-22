Burnley have been far and away the standout team in the Championship this season.

From their very first match of the season away at Huddersfield, the Clarets have been incredibly impressive, both in terms of performance, and their ability to pick up results.

As such, Vincent Kompany's side look a sure bet for not only promotion this season, but a Championship title, too.

One big part of their success has been the stunning performances of Southampton loanee Nathan Tella.

Burnley secured his temporary signature back in the summer and it has proved to be a phenomenal move in hindsight.

Having played 34 matches, Tella has scored 17 goals and registered three assists in the second tier, with two further goals in the FA Cup, too.

Naturally, this had led to suggestions that Burnley want to make the deal permanent in the summer.

Southampton, though, have other ideas.

Indeed, our FLW exclusive in February revealed that the Premier League side have told Burnley that they have no plans to sell Tella this summer as things stand.

Southampton are embroiled in a relegation battle at present, and if relegated, Tella could play a key role for them. On the flip side, if they stay up, he is more than ready to test himself in the top division.

Burnley, then, may be looking for an alternative right-winger this summer, and another Premier League loanee could provide them with a good alternative.

Indeed, the Clarets should consider a move for Manchester United starlet Amad Diallo, currently on loan at Sunderland.

After a slow start to the season in the North East, Diallo has developed nicely this season and looked very impressive at times.

Indeed, he has nine goals and two assists for the play-off chasing hopefuls, who currently sit 11th in the league standings.

Of course, that is not as many goals as Tella, but given the style of football Burnley play and how dominant they are, I dare say Diallo would be closer to Tella's tally than nine goals were he playing his football at Turf Moor.

Although a loan back to Sunderland would be good for Diallo, one assumes Manchester United, given the big transfer fee they paid for him a few years ago, will be keen to see him progress and quickly.

That may mean looking for a loan to a top flight side in Europe somewhere, or indeed, the Premier League.

Diallo may not be ready for Old Trafford and regular football under Erik ten Hag, but a mid-lower end Premier League side, he could potentially do a job for.

With all of that said, then, it may not be the end of the world if Southampton stand firm on their Nathan Tella stance this summer.

In the Man Utd starlet, Burnley could find an equally impressive alternative if they are prepared to take a chance.