Man Utd? Spurs? Southampton? What is the best club for West Brom’s Sam Johnstone?

Sam Johnstone is set to leave West Brom at the end of the season.

Steve Bruce confirmed earlier this week that the 29-year old intends to see out the remainder of his contract, which expires in the summer.

That has seen multiple Premier League clubs enter the race for his signature, with Spurs, Southampton and Manchester United all linked with a move for the goalkeeper.

Here, we weigh up his options ahead of a potentially huge summer move for Johnstone…

Man Utd

Sky Sports reported that Johnstone is seen as a potential replacement for Dean Henderson, should the United number two look for a move away from Old Trafford this summer.

Henderson has struggled for game time this campaign despite ending 20/21 as the team’s first choice between the sticks.

Johnstone would be much more comfortable playing as David de Gea’s deputy and a return to the side he left in 2015 is a once in a lifetime opportunity for the England international.

This move will entirely depend on outgoings at United, but if the stars align then this could be a dream move for the West Brom keeper.

Spurs

Tottenham signed Pierluigi Gollini from Atalanta last summer as a second choice shot stopper behind Hugo Lloris, but it appears Johnstone would move above the Italian in the pecking order at White Hart Lane.

Lloris has shown his age at times in recent months and there are only so many years he will remain at the top level.

This is the most obvious pathway for Johnstone to stake his claim as a number one choice at a top team over the next few years.

While he will likely be second in command next season should he move to Spurs, perhaps in two or three years he could become the first choice option if he can perform well in the chances he receives.

Southampton

If Johnstone wants to play football right now then a move to Southampton is the safest option.

The Saints have had issues in goal all season, and Fraser Forster is not the force he once was, so a new first choice keeper is on the shortlist for this summer.

Johnstone would be an excellent signing for Ralph Hassenhuttl’s side, but they won’t be playing at the same level as Spurs or United.

Conclusion

If the 29-year old won’t mind playing second fiddle if it’s with a Champions or Europa League level club then those options look the more likely.

But if Johnstone simply wants to play Premier League football then Southampton should be his next destination.

However, reports indicate Spurs will most likely be his next club, but a move back to Old Trafford will be hard to turn down given his history with the Red Devils.