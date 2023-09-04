Highlights Manchester United failed to secure the signature of Sunderland midfielder Chris Rigg due to the Black Cats' high asking price of £3m.

Rigg has potential and has already made an impact at a first-team level, making it understandable why Sunderland wouldn't let him go on the cheap.

While a move to Manchester United would have been a good opportunity for Rigg, playing first-team football at Sunderland allows him to perform in front of a big crowd and continue his development under manager Mowbray.

Manchester United were keen on Sunderland midfielder Chris Rigg but failed to secure his signature in the end, according to Alan Nixon.

The same report has revealed that the Red Devils baulked at the Black Cats' asking price, with Tony Mowbray's side demanding £3m for the youngster.

That is a sizeable price tag for a 16-year-old but considering the Wearside club took a tough stance on Jack Clarke, who is also reasonably young, it comes as no surprise that Mowbray's side aren't prepared to let him go on the cheap.

And why would they? Rigg has plenty of potential and has already made an impact at a first-team level, so there's no point in the Wearside club letting him go on a cut-price deal.

Even if they included a sell-on clause in a deal, they should be looking to generate as much up front for him as possible.

Not only did the Black Cats' price tag put off United, but his wages may have also been too steep according to Nixon (https://www.patreon.com/posts/man-u-backed-off-88658059), with the Premier League giants needing to watch their spending with takeover talks ongoing.

Why a move to Manchester United may have been a good opportunity for Chris Rigg

The opportunity to move to United would have been a good one for Rigg - because he would have had the opportunity to play alongside some very gifted players in the Red Devils' setup.

Not only that, but he would have had the chance to play under some very gifted coaches in state-of-the-art training facilities.

Alejandro Garnacho's emergence as a key first-teamer shows that a pathway is there for young players to break into the first team if they are good enough - and that would have given Rigg plenty of motivation to establish himself as an important senior player at Old Trafford.

Why Manchester United's failure to sign Chris Rigg may be a blessing in disguise for him

This latest report of Man United's pursuit should give Rigg a real boost in confidence because the fact a Premier League giant have been interested in him says a lot about his talent.

However, this confidence boost arguably isn't needed following his goal against Southampton last weekend.

He may have scored against Crewe Alexandra in the Carabao Cup last month, but to get himself on the scoresheet in the Championship against a side that were in the Premier League not too long ago must have felt much better.

A move to United may be a good opportunity - but he's playing first-team football at the Stadium of Light and is getting the chance to perform in front of a big crowd.

He may not play 90 minutes every week - but to be playing as much as he is at a senior level at just 16 years old is a big achievement and he's likely to get more opportunities to shine because of two key factors.

Firstly, there's a focus on youth at the club, with plenty of youngsters being recruited this summer.

And secondly, manager Mowbray has a great track record of giving young players the chance to prove themselves.

It would have been the wrong move for Rigg to move to United if he had made that switch in the summer - because he could have easily been stuck in the youth system at Old Trafford and forgotten about.

As a local boy on Wearside, he's never likely to be forgotten at the Stadium of Light, having already made an impact in the senior squad.