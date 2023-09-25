Highlights Manchester United have had a slow start to the season, despite making big-name signings in the transfer market.

Inconsistency has plagued United, with a string of losses and only one win in a row so far.

Mason Mount is nearing a return from injury and may feature in the EFL Cup match against Crystal Palace.

It's been a slow start to proceedings once again at Manchester United this term.

As ever, the Red Devils flexed their significant financial muscle in the transfer market by spending some eye-watering sums on big names both domestically and continentally.

They managed to scoop Mason Mount from rivals Chelsea in a controversial move to initiate their summer window, before subsequently snapping up the likes of Andre Onana and Rasmus Hojlund while loan duo Sergio Reguilon and Sofyan Amrabat could both go on to prove coups in their own right, too.

But United haven't started the season in the way that their supporters would've liked, or that the calibre of their acquisitions would typically make you expect.

Manchester United's start to the 2023/24 season

Inconsistency has plagued the Old Trafford outfit, who've not won more than one game in a row thus far.

They controversially defeated Wolves 1-0 on home turf in the season opener, lost at Tottenham Hotspur the following week, and then bounced back from a two-goal deficit to edge out Steve Cooper's Nottingham Forest 3-2.

However, before Saturday's slender victory away to newly-promoted Burnley, they'd lost their last three outings consecutively.

A 3-1 defeat at Arsenal was followed up by a loss of the same scoreline at home to Brighton and Hove Albion.

The 4-3 scoreline in their Champions League group tie in Munich on Wednesday flattered them too, as the German giants asserted their authority and pinned United's backs to the wall for much of the evening.

It's not been an ideal start and at the time of writing, United sit ninth in the Premier League standings.

Of course, it's too premature to completely discard them yet, but it's already rather obvious that their best chance of silverware this season comes in the form of a domestic cup competition.

They reached last season's FA Cup final and actually won the EFL Cup itself over Newcastle United, and they'll harbour every ambition of replicating the latter feat once again this time around.

Those hopes have only been handed a boost following a key update on midfielder Mount.

What is the latest injury news on Manchester United's Mason Mount?

According to a report from the Daily Mail's Sam Brookes, Mount is nearing a return from the hamstring injury that has kept him sidelined for over a month.

The 36-cap England international hasn't played since the aforementioned 2-0 defeat at Spurs but is believed to be closing in on contention for tomorrow's clash after making inroads in his recovery.

He's returned to training with his new side as of late, too, and supporters will be eager to see Mount in action given that he's only played two competitive matches since arriving from Stamford Bridge.

Meanwhile, teammate Harry Maguire is also said to be pushing for a starting berth when the Eagles come to town.

Will Manchester United's Mason Mount really play against Crystal Palace in the EFL Cup?

Cup competitions always provide a suitable and strategic way for managers to re-embed their players into the rigors of elite-level football following extended absences, so it'll be a real shock if Ten Hag doesn't choose to optimise that.

But that said, a start may just surpass the ex-Derby County playmaker given how long he's been out for, and he may well have to settle for a role from the bench for tomorrow at least.