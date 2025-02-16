David Beckham made history for clubs like Manchester United, Real Madrid and AC Milan, but not everyone will remember Preston North End kickstarted his journey.

The midfielder is indisputably one of the most famous players to have ever played the game, but in 1995 he was in need of a boost to help him towards regular first-team minutes at Old Trafford.

A short-term stint to fourth-tier side Preston was arranged, to build Beckham’s experience in the senior game.

He didn’t stop for long, but his talent was clearly evident in his quick stop at the club.

Signs of Beckham’s talent were evident from the off

Beckham played just five times for the Lilywhites in his short stop, but still managed two goals.

They weren’t just any two goals, either.

The first came in a substitute appearance against Doncaster Rovers — not quite as glamourous as some of the ties he would go on to play — but the signs of the player he was were already there; he scored directly from a corner.

His next goal came against Fulham, a free-kick that struck the post and nestled in the back of the net.

Those Preston fans present likely had no idea they had just witnessed what would become a world-renowned superstar execute his signature move.

Beckham was unsure about the Preston move at the time

Then 19 years old, Beckham felt the move signalled that his United career could be coming to an end before it had really go going.

Speaking to Classic Football Shirts about his time there last year, he said: “To be honest, great memories. I arrived thinking that Manchester United didn’t want me anymore.”

But Beckham now understands the manager’s thinking in hindsight.

“It’s what Sir Alex Ferguson used to do, with a lot of young players who needed toughing up,” the former United man said. “He’d send them out to the lower leagues to get kicked around a little bit and that’s exactly what I did. I went there, played four or five games, scored a couple of goals, set a few up and it actually went very well. But, I definitely got kicked around a little bit.”

There was no stopping Beckham after Preston

Sir Alex, having seen what the young midfielder was doing at Deepdale, quickly moved to recall him back to Old Trafford to get him straight into the first team.

Going from getting a £50 bonus each time he made it to a North End matchday squad, Beckham was on his way to becoming a household name.

He ended his career with six Premier League titles, two FA Cups, one Champions League, a La Liga title and many, many more accolades to his name.

Beckham's career, as per Transfermarkt Team Apps Goals Assists Manchester United 394 85 121 Real Madrid 159 20 51 LA Galaxy 124 20 42 AC Milan 33 2 9 Paris Saint-Germain 14 0 2 Preston North End 5 2 -

He now owns his own football team, Inter Miami, and together with his wife Victoria Beckham is believed be worth as much as £455million.

But, as his visit to Classic Football Shirts shows, even if not everyone around the stadium today remembers his stint at Deepdale, Beckham certainly hasn’t forgotten the vital role the club played in his career.