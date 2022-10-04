Man Utd player discusses start to Birmingham City loan spell

Manchester United player and current Birmingham City loanee Hannibal Mejbri has revealed that Tahith Chong played a part in his decision to move to the club when discussing his start to life with the Blues.

The 19-year-old sealed a temporary switch to St Andrews towards the end of August and has gone on to make five Championship appearances for the club so far.

Assessing how he is getting on in the Midlands, Mejbri discussed the role former United teammate Chong played in the move and the logic behind the temporary switch.

“Tahith told me it is a very good club, a good family with very good fans, so I was so happy to come here,” Mejbri explained, via BirminghamLive.

“I need to play some games, that’s why I came on loan, get some experience, it’s always good to be part of a team that is playing in the Championship.

“We have a good atmosphere, we are in a good moment, we have four games without losing. It’s good to have a good atmosphere like this, work together and we learn more when we enjoy.

“It is very different to Man United, we play different football but it’s good, I am here to learn, it’s more defensive, more box to box, so I have to use it to get ready for United.”

Of the five appearances mentioned above, none have been from the start, with the 19-year-old having to be patient for a chance in the starting line up.

That isn’t an issue, though, with Mejbri just keen to learn whenever given the opportunity to do so.

“I just want to play games because that’s how we learn, that’s how we improve, when we play games, when we are around the team and come on, 30 or 20 minutes, that’s how we learn to manage the game, we win some experience.” Mejbri continued.

“I am very patient, I wait for my time and hopefully I will be ready when I get my chance.”

Birmingham City next face Middlesbrough in Championship action tomorrow evening.

Kick off at the Riverside Stadium is scheduled for 7:45pm UK time.

The Verdict

These seem like wise words from Hannibal Mejbri considering his age.

From what he is saying, he has a real willingness to learn and improve, and that can only be a positive in his career both at Birmingham City in the short term, and longer term moving forwards.

You would think he will like to try and break into this Blues side at some stage, but for now, he seems quite content earning his place and featuring when given the opportunity.

It is now up to him to try and make an impact in training, and on the pitch when given the chance, planting that seed of thought in Eustace’s head with regards to a league start.