Sheffield United won back their place in the Premier League last month after two years away, but they may have to wait a little longer for their recruitment drive to become apparent.

Supporters will desperately want to know who is going to be arriving at Bramall Lane this summer to bolster Paul Heckingbottom's squad, but with the uncertainty over Dozy Mmobuosi's takeover bid and a separate American consortium looking to buy the club too, plans could be on hold.

That won't stop other areas of United strengthening though ahead of the 2023-24 season, and that includes their academy ranks.

The Blades run a Category 2 academy, a level below the big guns such as Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and the like, but they can still attract some decent young talents.

And they have managed to bring in the son of a legendary ex-Premier League and UEFA Champions League winner in the form of Zach Giggs.

Who is Zach Giggs?

The surname Giggs is famous in football for one man only and that is former Manchester United and Wales winger Ryan - and yep, you guessed it, Zach is his son.

Zach has been plying his trade for Manchester United's academy but now at the age of 16, he has been recently released from the Red Devils setup before the scholarship stage.

Having been on trial with the Blades in recent weeks though, they have decided to sign Giggs up to a scholarship, which will last two years unless the club decide to offer the teenager a professional contract before that.

Heckingbottom left the decision up to academy manager Derek Geary as to whether Giggs would join the club, and he's suitably impressed enough to be offered a deal.

Like his father, Giggs Jnr plays on left-hand side of the pitch but as a left-back and not a winger, but he's played all across the defence during his time as a youth at Man United.

Will Zach Giggs be a good signing for Sheffield United?

Time will tell as to whether Giggs will be a good addition to the club, but Heckingbottom certainly has a track record of giving youth a chance when they are ready.

Daniel Jebbison was given his debut in the Premier League when Heckingbottom was in caretaker charge, and the likes of Oliver Arblaster, William Osula, Kyron Gordon and Andre Brooks have also featured briefly in the 2022-23 season.

It may be a couple of years until we see Giggs carry on the family lineage and break into the first-team at Bramall Lane, but given his pedigree he has every chance of making it.