With the Championship campaign just weeks away, transfer rumours across the EFL are really starting to ramp up.

One of the latest names to be once again linked with a move to the second division is Manchester United starlet Amad Diallo.

Leicester City linked with Amad Diallo

Indeed, the latest side to be linked with his temporary signature are recently relegated Leicester City.

As per the Daily Mail, the Foxes are keen on Diallo, with the 21-year-old being eyed as someone that could come in as a Harvey Barnes 'replacement'.

The likes of Newcastle, West Ham and Aston Villa are battling to sign Barnes this summer, and if he departs, Leicester would like to bring Diallo to the club.

They are not the only club, or Championship club, keen on Diallo this summer, though.

Which other clubs have been linked with Amad Diallo this summer?

The Daily Mail reports that the Foxes, for example, face potential Premier League opposition, with Burnley and Sheffield United potentially keen.

Furthermore, as mentioned above, Championship clubs have been linked.

The other two recently relegated sides, Leeds United and Southampton, have also been credited with interest in Diallo this summer as they look to fire themselves back to the Premier League.

Of course, Sunderland, where Diallo spent the season on loan and starred last season, would also love to have the Manchester United starlet back.

What has Erik ten Hag said about Amad Diallo's future?

With all of those clubs interested, at present, Diallo is a part of Manchester United's pre-season plans.

Boss Erik ten Hag commented on the youngster's future recently, revealing: "You don’t make conclusions after one week," the Dutchman said, via 90min.

"Some of the young players impressed me, but I don’t want to single someone out. We are just in the first week, and I expected these levels and these performances."

What key factor must Man Utd consider when assessing their Diallo options?

If indeed Manchester United do decide to loan Amad Diallo out this summer, with many clubs interested, there should be one very important factor that they include in their decision making - the fact that Amad Diallo thrived at Sunderland last season.

Now, of course, there is an argument that if Diallo were to experience a different environment elsewhere, this could also be beneficial. However, they must keep in mind his tricky Rangers spell.

Ending up at a club or in an environment in which Diallo is unhappy could affect his football, and if Manchester United decide a loan back to the Championship is best for his immediate future, it is the reason why Sunderland are undoubtedly the route to go down.

Not only do the fans at the Stadium of Light really like the player, he has shown that he can play well under the management of Tony Mowbray, and on the flip side, Mowbray has shown that he can be trusted with the 21-year-old's development.

With 14 goals and three assists in the Championship, Diallo demonstrated great ability for this level, but with a season of second tier experience under his belt, if he were to head back to the North East for another season at Sunderland, he could no doubt beat those numbers.

Of course, you wouldn't blame United for wanting to try and get Diallo in the Premier League, but in doing that, they must ensure he is going to play regularly, and arguably, his best chance of that would indeed be in the Championship.