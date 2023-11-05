Highlights Ipswich Town has been impressive this season and should be taken seriously as promotion contenders.

It's been a stunning season so far for Ipswich Town and fans are, rightly, dreaming about a return to the Premier League.

Perhaps only the most optimistic of Tractor Boys fans would have felt as though a challenge for a second straight promotion to the top flight was on this year but, almost a third of the season in, you now have to take Town seriously as promotion contenders.

Many are marvelling at Leicester's form this year and that is fair enough, but it is Ipswich who deserve the most praise, with them the only side keeping the Foxes honest at this stage.

The plan for Town has to be to get to January in this shape, then, and then really exploit the transfer window to their advantage.

With that in mind, we've taken a look at how the ideal window might look for the Suffolk club...

In: Jes Rak-Sakyi

Rak-Sakyi is a player that Ipswich were linked with in the summer transfer window and could well be one that they are interested again in the winter market.

The Tractor Boys are surely an attractive prospect to many Premier League sides when the proposal of a loan of one of their youngsters comes around, and Palace boss Roy Hodgson might be open to letting Rak-Sakyi go in January.

The Eagles kept him for the start of this season but he has been in and out of the side - to the frustration of some Palace fans - and recent comments from Hodgson post the Spurs loss suggest that his mind might not change any time soon about giving him a longer run in the team:

"[The young subs] didn’t do anything for us at all, really. We became much weaker when I made the substitutions," he said via talkSPORT.

"I thought it was an aggressive and quite-controlled first-half from our side, but of course the first goal then produces a second.

"That is when we start putting players on the field, players who have not really played with the first-team, Jes, Ahamada, Franca and we lost the intensity we were able to do in the first-half.

"In the end it became easy for them [Tottenham] to see the game through."

A way in for Ipswich?

In: Brandon Williams

Williams has been a real star for Ipswich Town and fans would love to make his loan move there from Manchester United a more permanent one.

He has won plaudits for his performances in the blue of Ipswich, and is clearly loving his time at the club as well.

There's a lot going for this potential permanent move, and if Ipswich are gunning for Premier League promotion then that surely gives them every chance of sealing a deal in the January window.

In: Another striker

Ipswich are going stride for stride with Leicester City in the goals for column which is some going, but could they add even more firepower to their team?

Make no mistake, what they are doing at the moment is nothing short of Herculean and the likes of Nathan Broadhead and Conor Chaplin have done a fabulous job in front of goal.

There could be room for another striker to come in and help lead the forward line, though, and in turn get the promotion job done for the boys in blue.

Keeping Conor Chaplin

Indeed, in turn, they also need to keep Chaplin for the rest of this season at the very least.

He has been in stunning form this year and Ipswich fans will naturally be a little concerned that they might be fielding bids for him in the winter.

If Town are in the promotion hunt come January, and it looks as though they will be, they have a great chance of keeping him, though, and that would surely be as good as any new signing could be.