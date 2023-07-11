Manchester United are admirers of Leicester City winger Harvey Barnes, according to the Daily Mail.

The 25-year-old recorded 13 goals and one assist in 34 league appearances last term, with both him and James Maddison able to count themselves unlucky that they were part of a team that got relegated at the end of the 2022/23 campaign.

Having already sold Maddison, the Foxes are arguably under less pressure to cash in on Barnes, who will be forced to spend a season in the Championship if he doesn't secure a move away from the King Power Stadium.

Leicester boss Enzo Maresca will be keen to keep some of the club's best players in his quest to guide the club back to the Premier League at the first time of asking - but will also want to put his own stamp on the squad and could potentially be willing to sell players so he has the funds to do that.

Who else is interested in Harvey Barnes?

It has been suggested that Newcastle United may struggle to reach Barnes' valuation but with the Magpies doing the "groundwork" on the Englishman, they may still be the favourites to get a deal over the line.

But they aren't alone in this race, with the Daily Mail revealing Man United's admiration and also confirming West Ham United's interest in him.

The latter may have a decent amount to spend in the transfer market if Declan Rice is sold, but his potential move to the Emirates hasn't been sealed yet and that could be costly for David Moyes' side in their potential quest to recruit the Leicester man.

Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur have also been linked with Barnes. However, it's unclear whether either club will make a move for him.

How long does Harvey Barnes have left on his contract?

The 25-year-old still has two years left on his deal and that puts Leicester in a strong position at the negotiating table.

Maddison only had one year left on his contract at the time of his departure, so Maresca's side will surely be confident that they can generate a decent fee for him.

Even if Newcastle can't pay the amount needed, the interest there is in him suggests another side could bid for him.

With Leicester being relegated though, some interested sides may be keen to see if they can lure him away for cheap.

Should Manchester United pursue Harvey Barnes?

Scoring 13 times in the top flight in a season isn't to be sniffed at, so Man United shouldn't be criticised for taking an interest in him.

Many will be expecting United to bring in "bigger names" than Barnes - but Erik ten Hag hasn't worried about that in the past with Wout Weghorst coming in on loan for the second half of the season.

If the Dutchman feels Barnes could be a game-changer in his system, he should be looking to secure this move. Not only is ability important, but a manager also needs to ensure a player is the right fit for the team and that could make all the difference.

United need to find a way of competing with the likes of Arsenal and Manchester City and although it would be tempting to try and make loads of big-money signings, that strategy isn't guaranteed to work out.

With all of this in mind, a potential move for Barnes shouldn't be off the table.