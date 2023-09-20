Highlights Adam Wharton has attracted interest from several top-flight teams, including Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea, and Tottenham Hotspur.

Wharton was also pursued by Brighton and Hove Albion, Newcastle United, and Wolverhampton Wanderers during the summer transfer window.

Wharton should consider staying at Blackburn Rovers for now to continue getting regular first-team football and avoid the off-field problems currently facing Man United.

Manchester United have joined the race to recruit Blackburn Rovers midfielder Adam Wharton, according to TEAMtalk.

The teenager has attracted plenty of interest this year after managing to make his full breakthrough into Rovers' first team, with Jon Dahl Tomasson giving several young players a chance to shine under his stewardship, like Tony Mowbray did during his time at the helm.

However, Rovers could potentially see Wharton depart before he's had the opportunity to potentially guide the Lancashire side back to the Premer League, with many top-flight teams being linked with him in recent months.

TEAMtalk believes the Red Devils have been taking a closer look at the midfielder in recent weeks and were impressed by his performances, with Wharton seemingly doing enough to put himself in the shop window ahead of the January transfer window.

The same outlet has revealed that the player also emerged on Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur's radars earlier in 2023 - but it remains to be seen whether any of the trio can beat United to his signature with Erik ten Hag's side now aware of the midfielder's abilities.

Who was interested in Adam Wharton in the summer?

Brighton and Hove Albion, Newcastle United and Wolverhampton Wanderers were all interested in Wharton during the summer transfer window, according to this report from TEAMtalk, along with Everton who were also linked.

Alan Nixon even claimed during the latter stages of the window that Wolves were prepared to make a move for him - but a move failed to materialise in the end and with that - the midfielder remained in Lancashire.

Brighton's interest doesn't come as a surprise considering they have recruited plenty of young players before, developed them and then sold them on for sizeable fees, something they could do with Wharton if they can lure him away from Ewood Park.

However, it may take a sizeable amount of money to lure him away from Lancashire considering the 19-year-old's contract at Blackburn doesn't expire until the summer of 2027.

Gregg Broughton and Tomasson moved quickly to tie the youngster down to fresh terms last year - and this will allow them to take a tough stance at the negotiating table if there are bids for him.

Should Adam Wharton move to Manchester United?

Wharton currently has the chance to play a decent amount of first-team football at Blackburn and if he has the opportunity to start regularly at Ewood Park in the coming months, he should definitely be looking to stay put.

The chance to join the Red Devils would be tempting - but he probably wouldn't win a decent amount of first-team football there in the short term.

And the teenager needs to win as much senior game time as possible at this stage of his career to give him the best chance of fulfilling his potential.

A lot could also be said about United's off-field problems, with the club seemingly in turmoil at the moment.

Not only has the Mason Greenwood saga damaged their reputation, but another saga involving Jadon Sancho has unfolded too with the England international being banished from the first team following a spat.

It would seem silly for Wharton to join the Red Devils at this point because of these reasons, so he should be looking to focus on his current team.