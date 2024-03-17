Highlights Bolton Wanderers missed a top four spot and the Champions League by 3 points in 2004/05.

Frustrating defeats and some nightmare own-goals cost Wanderers.

Bolton fans left wondering 'what if' after Sam Allardyce's side left leading positions go in dramatic circumstances.

In the 2004/05 campaign, Bolton Wanderers missed out on finishing in the top four of the Premier League by just three points, eventually finishing sixth and qualifying for the UEFA Cup.

Football is a sport full of ifs, buts, and maybes with sliding doors often presented at the end of fairly tenuous debates and scenarios but the fact remains that Bolton Wanderers’ best season in the modern era still gets the treatment of ‘what if…’

With a better goal difference than Everton, who they defeated by three goals to two on the final day of the season at the Reebok Stadium, Wanderers would have only needed to have turned one of their 12 losses into a victory to have earned UEFA Champions League qualification.

From dropping points in games where they really shouldn’t, to being cruelly denied by own goals in second-half stoppage time, it could have been oh so different for Sam Allardyce’s Trotters.

Norwich City defeat may haunt Bolton supporters

Bolton managed to collect just half of their available points against teams in the bottom six that season with defeats at Carrow Road against Norwich City, as well as at home to local rivals Blackburn Rovers and Portsmouth, with whom they drew at Fratton Park, too. They were also held to a 1-1 draw by Southampton at home and collected just one point from two matches against West Bromwich Albion.

Without a doubt, the most frustrating of those results was the 3-2 loss away at Norwich. Jay-Jay Okocha and Fernando Hierro both scored as Bolton led by two goals to one until the 69th minute before a Darren Huckerby penalty and then a strike from Mathias Svensson, his second of the game, swung the game for the Canaries.

Before a late rally which began with a 2-0 defeat of Manchester United in early April, Norwich had won just three of their opening 31 matches: a slender defeat of relegated Southampton and a topsy turvy 3-2 win over then rock-bottom West Brom were their only other victories aside from turning the game around against Bolton.

It wasn’t perhaps known at the time but that loss down in Norfolk will forever haunt Wanderers supporters as a victory would have seen them enter Europe’s elite club competition.

A season that is fondly remembered and forever will be could have been so much more if not for being upset by those right down at the foot of the table and, quite astonishingly for a team so close to the top four, a nine-match winless run of form through the winter.

Trotters will rue letting opportunities slip

Aside from the frustrating results that occurred against some of the struggling teams in the Premier League that season, Wanderers will also rue the times they had leads and let them slip, and on a couple of occasions in dramatic circumstances via an own goal.

The biggest example of that would be when Les Ferdinand capitalised on an error between Roy Carroll and Rio Ferdinand to give Bolton the lead over rivals Manchester United in the 91st minute but then a Nicky Hunt own goal from a set-piece with what was more or less the final touch of the game gave United a 2-2 draw to take away from the Reebok. A Hierro own goal cost Wanderers a further two points at Villa Park later on in the campaign, too.

They actually made a bit of a habit of dropping points from leading positions throughout the campaign, too. They led at home to Birmingham City but had to settle for a draw, conceded a 90th-minute equaliser to Manchester City, had the lead but lost at home to Villa, led twice at Goodison Park against Everton but lost late on, led in the aforementioned defeat to Norwich, conceded late on to Southampton in a frustrating 1-1 draw at home and then did the same a couple of weeks later against Portsmouth.

A remarkable time for Bolton Wanderers

Who knows what Bolton Wanderers may have made of themselves in the UEFA Champions League in 2005. If they had replaced Everton then they would have run into a Villarreal side in the qualifiers that eventually reached the semi-finals of the competition before losing to Arsenal on penalties.

Wanderers finished eighth and then seventh in their next two seasons and would go on to play in the knockout stages of the UEFA Cup in two of the next three campaigns and there were some glorious and famous days out for Bolton in those couple of years.

They defeated Atletico Madrid over two legs in the Round of 32 in 2008 and shared a 2-2 draw at the Allianz Arena against Bayern Munich. Famously, they would bloody the nose of most of the ‘big teams’ domestically and, as mentioned, find their shortcomings in games against the teams right down at the bottom end of the table.

There is therefore a fascination with the notion of that Bolton in the UEFA Champions League. In an era where English clubs were extremely strong in Europe with an English finalist in 2005, 2006, and 2007, two of them in 2008 and then again in 2009 and 2011; the Trotters were an outfit that had shown themselves capable of mixing it with those sides but just how far could they have gone alongside Europe’s elite?

This is perhaps wistful and overly nostalgic but it has been less than 20 years since Bolton came within a whisker of making it into the European Cup and would have benefitted from the reputational and financial rewards that come with that.

It was a remarkable time for Bolton Wanderers and one unlikely to be replicated, bringing world class footballers to south Lancashire and giving hard-working, die-hard supporters some of the best days of their lives.

…and yet…

The Big Sam galacticos could and perhaps should have had an absolute pinnacle but from losing the League Cup final in 2004, being edged out by European giants Marseille in the UEFA Cup and then the near miss of UCL qualification in both 2005 and 2007; Bolton’s modern era ‘glory days’ will forever have the pleading feeling of ‘what if’.