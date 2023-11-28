Highlights Sunderland should consider signing Joe Hugill in January due to his previous connection with the club and Tony Mowbray's willingness to give young players a chance.

The striker department is an area that Sunderland may be keen to strengthen, as other strikers haven't been prolific.

Hugill's impressive goal-scoring record and potential inclusion in Manchester United's first-team plans may make it difficult for Sunderland to secure a winter loan deal for him.

Back in September, Alan Nixon reported that Sunderland could be interested in a potential deal for Manchester United striker Joe Hugill in January.

The Red Devils decided to retain him beyond the end of the previous window despite the fact there was interest in him - but at the time of Nixon's report in September - it was revealed that United were prepared to listen to offers for him ahead of the next window.

Not only have the Black Cats been linked, but several other Championship teams had taken an interest at that point and they may have retained it ahead of the winter window.

Why should Sunderland consider signing Joe Hugill in January?

It wouldn't be a surprise if they pursued this potential deal for three key reasons.

Firstly, Hugill previously spent time at the Stadium of Light before making the switch to Old Trafford, with some officials on Wearside likely to be familiar with the forward.

As well as this, Tony Mowbray hasn't been afraid to give young players a chance to shine and has fully embraced his club's model, so the Black Cats' manager won't be hesitant to chuck him in if he thinks he's good enough.

And the striker department is a key area that the Wearside club may be keen to strengthen during the January transfer window considering the likes of Mason Burstow, Luis Hemir, Eliezer Mayenda and Nazariy Rusyn either haven't been prolific or haven't had the opportunity to be prolific.

Some would argue that the inexperience of the likes of Burstow and Hemir has contributed to this problem. But if you're good enough, you're old enough and that's the attitude Mowbray certainly seems to have.

Scoring six goals in eight Premier League 2 appearances this term, he has done well for the academy and even managed to get himself on the scoresheet in the EFL Trophy against Stockport County in August.

That sort of record will be attractive to the Black Cats who need another scorer in their team to give themselves the best chance of securing promotion.

Championship (8th-10th - dated 27/11) P GD Pts 8 Hull City 17 3 27 9 Sunderland 17 8 26 10 Blackburn Rovers 17 1 25

And with the Wearside outfit not afraid to use the loan market, with Amad Diallo being a major success story, it wouldn't be a shock to see Hugill arrive at the Stadium of Light in January with the relationship the Championship side and the Red Devils have formed.

What development could dash Sunderland's potential hopes of signing Joe Hugill?

Hugill may not have come on at Goodison Park, but he was in United's matchday squad for the first time yesterday as Erik ten Hag's side took on Everton.

This is a possible hint that ten Hag sees the 20-year-old as a part of his first-team plans now and the young forward may be hopeful of securing some first-team appearances considering United are competing in the league, the Champions League and will be participating in the FA Cup too.

They may be out of the EFL Cup - but they are still in plenty of competitions and ten Hag may want to give one of United's own a chance to shine.

Ten Hag can't afford to continue calling on the same players every matchday, because fatigue will set in and that will affect their performances if the Dutchman doesn't properly manage players' time on the pitch.

That may boost Hugill's chances of being more involved in the first team - and that would dash any team's hopes of securing a winter loan deal for him - including Mowbray's side.