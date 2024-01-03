Highlights Amad Diallo impressed during his loan spell at Sunderland, scoring 14 goals in the Championship and showcasing his versatility.

Manchester United are considering letting Diallo leave the club this month, increasing Sunderland's chances of signing him.

Diallo's return to Sunderland would provide him with more game time and be a good decision for both the team and the player.

Manchester United are currently considering their options regarding Amad Diallo, with former club Sunderland reportedly desperate to sign the youngster, as per HITC.

Diallo spent last season on loan at Sunderland and put in some great performances for the Black Cats. The winger scored 14 times in the Championship as Sunderland finished sixth in the league, before losing to Luton Town in the play-off semi-finals.

He impressed during his time on loan, but an injury in pre-season curtailed his career at United and spoiled his chances of breaking through the first team.

His substitute appearance in the loss against Nottingham Forest at the end of 2023 was his first minutes for United this season, and he performed admirably despite the 2-1 scoreline.

Amad Diallo statistics 2022/2023 - Transfermarkt Appearances Minutes Goals Assists 44 3015 14 4

While chances with United could be more plentiful in January, with deals for Jadon Sancho and Facundo Pellistri to leave the club reportedly in the works, the Red Devils are considering letting the winger leave the club this month.

United are considering their options with Diallo

Sunderland's chances of signing Diallo in January have shot up, as new reports indicate United are considering the possibility of letting him go this season.

According to reports by HITC Football, United are "considering their options" regarding Diallo following the past six months he's been out with an injury.

There has been talk of Sunderland being interested in the Ivorian since the summer, even with Michael Beale replacing Tony Mowbray in the middle of the season, while reports now claim they are "desperate" to sign the attacker from United.

Title-chasing Leicester City are also looking at signing the 21-year-old forward, although he would likely have more playing time with a return to Sunderland, given the strength that the Foxes have on the wings this season.

The move would follow a busy January already for United, who have already let Sergio Reguilon and Donny van de Beek leave the club on loan, with more players rumoured to leave throughout the month.

How did Diallo do last season for Sunderland?

During his loan spell at Sunderland last season, Diallo managed to show a side of himself that has been missing from his time at United.

The Ivorian has struggled to find minutes for United since signing in 2021, with injuries and competition from the likes of Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho limiting his time on the pitch.

However, his time at Sunderland was a revelation, showing the versatility and ability that made Diallo so highly rated at Atalanta. He added goals to his game by scoring 14 times in the Championship, many of them spectacular ones.

He showed his versatility by playing all across the front three, including a sting behind the striker that had some calling for him to play for United in the position that is usually occupied by Bruno Fernandes.

Overall, Diallo played 39 league matches for the Black Cats, scoring 14 times and assisting three. He ended the season as the club's top scorer, ahead of striker Ross Stewart who left the club for Southampton in an £8 million deal.

Sunderland have struggled to replace the goals Stewart scored for the club, so a return for Diallo will be a fantastic addition to the team, as well as a good decision for the player. More game time is what he needs and what is almost guaranteed at Sunderland, and that is what may sway United's decision to let him leave the club or not.