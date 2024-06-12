Brighton and Manchester United have joined the list of clubs interested in signing Watford winger Yaser Asprilla in the summer transfer window.

That's according to a report from Colombian journalist Guillermo Arango, who says that a number of clubs from across Europe are interested in the 20-year-old.

Asprilla has been a key man for Watford in recent times, becoming one of the bright sparks of an otherwise underwhelming 2023/24 campaign for the Hornets.

Yaser Asprilla 2023/24 Championship stats for Watford - from SofaScore Appearances 44 Goals 6 Shots per Game 1.7 Shots on Target per Game 0.6 Assists 7 Pass Success Rate 78% Dribble Success Rate 58% Duel Success Rate 48%

As a result, there have already been links with the likes of Inter Milan in the lead-up to the summer market.

Now though, it appears that the level of interest in the winger is growing even further, as more clubs look to get their business up and running this summer.

Man Utd, Brighton enter Yaser Asprilla transfer chase

According to this latest update, a number of clubs across are keen to sign the Colombia international this summer.

Both Manchester United and Brighton are apparently keen to bring the 20-year-old to the Premier League next season.

La Liga duo Real Betis and Real Sociedad, Italian duo AC Milan and Bologna, and German giants Borussia Dortmund are also credited with an interest in a deal for the Watford man.

However, it appears as though the signing of Asprilla will not be a cheap one for any of those teams to make.

The report also goes onto claim that the Hornets will demand a fee of £30million for the sale of the winger in this summer's transfer market.

As things stand, there are still two years remaining on Asprilla's contract with Watford, securing his future at Vicarage Road until the end of the 2025/26 season.

That does ensure that the Championship club do have some scope to negotiate any offers that come in for the winger this summer.

The 2023/24 campaign saw Watford finish 15th in the Championship table, 17 points adrift of the play-off places, and six clear of the relegation zone.

It has previously been reported that the Hornets do not have any intention of selling Asprilla this summer, but that they would be forced to consider a particularly high offer for his sale.

Watford may have a battle to keep Asprilla this summer

It seems it would be no huge surprise to see Watford come under pressure when it comes to the future of Asprilla this summer.

Judging by the number of clubs being linked with the winger, there is going to be plenty of interest in his services for some time to come.

As a result, it would make sense to see clubs try and secure his signing now, to ensure they can benefit from his talent on the pitch, and make a profit of their own on the player in the future.

Should that happen, Watford will have a decision to make, given the move to one of those clubs who can offer him top-flight and European football will likely be appealing to Asprilla himself.

Given how important he was to the club this season, his exit would surely be seen as something of a blow at Vicarage Road.

The good thing for the Hornets, is that at the asking price they have set, they can bring in some sizeable funds if the 20-year-old does depart, that can be invested in the rest of the squad.

With that in mind, what, if any, offers Watford receive for Asprilla this summer, could have a big say on how their transfer window, and 2024/25 campaign, actually play out.