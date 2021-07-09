Man United’s transfer stance on Sunderland target becomes clearer

Manchester United are said to be keen on loaning out Ethan Galbraith this summer, amidst interest from Sunderland, as per a recent report by the Sunderland Echo.

The 20-year-old has been on the books of United’s academy since he arrived from Linfield in the summer of 2017 and it is now said that the Red Devils are keen to allow the midfielder out on loan in order to gain valuable first team experience.

Sunderland are said to have already made their interest known in taking the youngster on a temporary deal, with the Black Cats said to be monitoring the situation that surrounds the Northern Irishman.

It is also stated in the report that the North East club may be forced to act quickly in their pursuit of the young prospect, with Championship and other League One clubs said to be eyeing a move for the player.

How well do you know Sunderland’s celebrity supporters? – Can you score 20/20?

1 of 20 Where was Emeli Sande born? Glasgow Newcastle Sunderland Edinburgh

Galbraith currently has two years remaining on his contract at Old Trafford and has made one first team appearance so far for the Manchester club.

The Verdict

Sunderland need to freshen up their midfield options after seeing the likes of Max Power, Grant Leadbitter and Josh Scowen and this Man United prospect would certainly fit into what Lee Johnson is trying to build at the Stadium of Light.

It is a low risk signing and they would be bringing in a player who is super keen to get some first team minutes under his belt after biding his time at Old Trafford.

Carl Winchester and Dan Neil will certainly be options that Johnson looks utilise more heavily next season but they need depth in that area, so one or two loan signings wouldn’t go a miss.

It will be interesting to see how Galbraith will adapt to the physicality and pace of League One football if he completes a move to the North East this summer.