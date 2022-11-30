Man United’s stance on Amad Diallo becomes clearer amid Sunderland loan

Manchester United staff believe that Sunderland loanee Amad Diallo has a future in the first team squad.

According to the Manchester Evening News, sources from within the club are quite positive on the Ivorian following his recent run of good form for the Black Cats.

After a slow start at the Stadium of Light, the 20-year old has started each of the team’s last five league games.

The forward has contributed three goals during this period to help the side to seven points from the last 15 available.

His displays for the Championship club have earned him the attention of staff at Old Trafford, who believe the winger needs 10 games to really show what he is capable of.

While his loan stint with Rangers last season did not go according to plan, there is still a belief within the Premier League side that Amad can go on to contribute to the first team squad when he returns from loan at the end of the campaign.

Although there is currently some doubt over whether he may be recalled in January following the conclusion of the Cristiano Ronaldo saga last week, with Erik ten Hag weighing up his options as he looks to strengthen his attack.

The Verdict

Amad has really shown in recent weeks what he can do when given a run of games, which has forced Tony Mowbray into crowbarring him into the side.

He initially was thrown into the starting lineup due to injuries and suspension, but performed well enough to cause Mowbray into considering him a more important member of the side.

If he can carry on that kind of performance level when the team returns to action this weekend then he stands a good chance of impressing those watching from his parent club.

This could prove to be a pivotal second half of the season in the career of the former Atalanta starlet.