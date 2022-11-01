Man United’s stance on £15m-rated Norwich City player clarified

£15 million-rated Norwich City defender Max Aarons is still on Manchester United’s transfer shortlist but is not a priority, according to journalist Ekrem Konur.

Reports yesterday indicated that the Championship player was on United’s radar as they step up plans to sign a right-back – with cover needed for Diogo Dalot and Aaron Wan-Bissaka seemingly out of favour.

Aarons was said to be among the targets being considered by the Old Trafford outfit and valued at £15 million by Norwich.

This morning, Konur has shed further light on the situation and clarified the Red Devils’ position.

He has reported that the 22-year-old is on United’s transfer shortlist ahead of January but not as a priority.

The young defender has rarely looked out of place during the Canaries’ recent seasons in the Premier League, with 70 appearances and four assists in the top flight to his name already, but despite being linked away from Carrow Road in multiple windows, remains part of Dean Smith’s squad.

Aarons’ current contract with Norwich runs until the summer of 2024 while the former England U21 international has featured 184 times for the club in total – scoring six times and providing 15 assists.

The Verdict

Norwich have done well to hang on to Aarons in previous windows but as we approach the final 18 months of his Norwich contract, you wonder how much longer that can go on for.

It seems United are one of the potential suitors ahead of January but Konur’s update indicates he’s just one of a number of names on the shortlist and is not the priority.

Aarons has not enjoyed as strong a start to the Championship season as we have seen him have previously but even so, £15 million for the 22-year-old looks a fair price.

The young defender has many of the attributes you’d look for in an up-and-coming right-back and looks to have lots of potential.