Manchester United are looking at Southampton's director of football, Jason Wilcox, as an option to be their next sporting director.

This news was first reported by David Ornstein of The Athletic, who added that Man United were yet to make contact with the Saints about Wilcox, but that he was aware of the interest.

Wilcox used to be Manchester City's academy director, and he oversaw the growth and development of players like Phil Foden, Cole Palmer, Rico Lewis, and Oscar Bobb, who have all gone on to become full internationals for their respective countries.

The Red Devils are also looking at other options, with Newcastle United's sporting director also being earmarked for the position. Ashworth was called: "the best sporting director that this country has produced," by Everton's director of football, Kevin Thelwell.

It's by no means a done deal either way, and football pundit Carlton Palmer has said that he thinks it would be hard for Wilcox to turn down the offer, if he were to get it.

Carlton Palmer believes that Jason Wilcox should accept Man United sporting director role

The former England international has weighed in on the latest news surrounding the red side of Manchester's pursuit of Wilcox. He said: "Man United have been linked with several directors of football. They're looking at clubs where their recruitment has been good. United's recruitment, in recent years, has been poor, and now they're apparently running the rule over Wilcox. We also know they were running the rule over Ipswich's director of football [Gary Probert].

"The recruitment has been very good at Southampton; we've seen that over the years with the players that have come into the first team. This would be a major blow for Southampton, but I don't think they'll be looking to let anyone go before the end of the season.

"If Southampton are in the Premier League, then Wilcox may be happy to stay where he is. Of course, United are a big football club, and if you get the chance to go there, you don't say no. Man United, under Sir Jim Ratcliffe, are going to be going in a different direction, and they're going to be challenging for major honours in the coming years.

"Jason Wilcox will be flattered, but the Saints will be hoping that they can keep him at the club."

Losing Jason Wilcox could throw Southampton massively off course

Since the 52-year-old began working for Southampton in July 2023, he has helped get the club back to a much healthier state. They were able to appoint an exciting young coach in Russell Martin, and Wilcox also recommended Leicester City manager Enzo Maresca as a potential option.

Their recruitment has been much sharper, and they've been able to use his links with the Man City academy to get the likes of Shea Charles and Taylor Harwood-Bellis.

Southampton - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Shea Charles Man City Permanent Ross Stewart Sunderland Permanent Ryan Manning Swansea City Permanent Joe Lumley Middlesbrough Permanent Taylor Harwood-Bellis Man City Loan Mason Holgate Everton Loan Flynn Downes West Ham United Loan Ryan Fraser Newcastle United Loan Joe Rothwell Bournemouth Loan David Brooks Bournemouth Loan Ussumane Djalo Porto Loan

At the end of the day, it all comes back to City. They are the absolute gold standard when it comes to almost everything in football, and part of why Wilcox was brought to Hampshire in the first place was to enact the 'City-fication' of the club, something that Man United are now trying to do too.

They've already brought the Citizens' chief football operations officer, Omar Berrada, to be their new chief executive.

The 52-year-old has done so much work to get the Saints to this position. His impact, alongside Darren Mowbray, was instantaneous, and it has continued to be profound since last summer. Finding the right person to fill his shoes will be a major task for the Saints.