Man United’s plan for Nottingham Forest, Swansea and Rangers target revealed

Manchester United are reportedly planning to tie James Garner down to a new contract before sending him out on loan, amid interest from Nottingham Forest and Swansea City.

The 20-year-old spent the second half of last season at the City Ground and quickly became a fan favourite due to his impressive performances in central midfield.

Forest have been linked with bringing him back this summer, while the Swans are also said to be keen on the United academy product.

Garner has featured regularly in the Premier League club’s pre-season schedule so far but Nixon has offered the Championship sides in pursuit fresh hope with the latest update on the Red Devils midfielder.

Nixon has reported that the Old Trafford outfit’s plan is to tie the 20-year-old, whose current deal runs until 2022, down to a new contract before sending him out on loan.

Even so, it seems it could be tough for Forest or the Swans to land him with Rangers, Norwich City and Brighton all also linked and United thought to favour a Premier League loan.

22 things all Nottingham Forest fans simply must know – But do you?

1 of 22 Forest were formed in which year? 1862 1865 1868 1871

The Verdict

Garner would be an excellent signing for any Championship side and this does seem to boost the two pursuing him as United are still planning to send him out on loan.

The issue for them is that it seems the Old Trafford club would prefer a Premier League move, while Rangers would also seem to be an interesting option.

Given the success he had their last season, Forest may feel they still have a chance of getting a deal done and it would be a real coup if they can.

It seems it may just be a waiting game for the clubs with an eye on Garner.