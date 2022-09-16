Man United’s David De Gea makes surprise revelation over failed transfer to EFL club

David De Gea has been playing at the top level of English football for 12 seasons now, having made the move to Man United as a 20-year-old.

He was not the best in his position at first and proved to be a bit shaky inbetween the sticks for the Red Devils during his first campaign there.

He made a few early errors and conceded a goal a game on average in that first season and it led to some United fans feeling the signing was a bad one.

However, he steadily grew in confidence and as a player and emerged as one of the brightest in his position in the world.

Now, it’s been revealed that his path may not have gone that way after all, with the goalkeeper telling BT Sport that he very nearly joined Wigan Athletic before a switch to Old Trafford.

The Latics reportedly made a move for the Spaniard whilst he was still at Atletico Madrid and not getting much game-time.

A move never did happen to take De Gea to the DW Stadium though and after playing in more minutes for the La Liga outfit, he then made the jump from Spain to England but via Manchester United instead.

Speaking about the potential move then, he said: “While I was at Atletico, the same season I made my debut, I was like the third keeper. Just training, nothing else.

“So Wigan got in contact with me to sign for them and I was very, very close to signing for Wigan.”

The Verdict

Wigan Athletic supporters will be kicking themselves to hear the news that they very nearly snapped up a young David De Gea.

Whilst the player has has critics again now based on his current form with Man United, he has certainly proven to be one of the best in his position over the last ten years or so.

That even led to links to Real Madrid, just showcasing how talented the shot-stopper has become.

It could have all been very different for the Spaniard though it seems, with a move to Wigan very close to happening.

It brings up plenty of questions over the move that will never be answered – would De Gea have achieved as much in the game with the Latics? Would he have developed into the same player? Would his performances in goal have kept Wigan in the top flight?

Wigan, whilst they would rather be in the Premier League than the Championship now, would likely not go back though as the journey they have been on with winning the League One title and winning the FA Cup final will live long in their memory.