Man United weighing up transfer decision that could impact Birmingham City, Sunderland and QPR

Manchester United are open to recalling three of their current Championship loans in January, according to Manchester Evening News.

Amad Diallo, Hannibal Mejbri and Ethan Laird are currently on loan with Sunderland, Birmingham City and QPR respectively.

All three have a recall option in their agreements, which can be triggered during the winter transfer period.

While the club is keen to see the trio develop, it is understood that a potential first team reshuffle in the new year could necessitate recalls from loan.

Laird in particular could be suspect to a return to Old Trafford having performed well for QPR this season under Michael Beale.

Aaron Wan Bissaka has featured just once under Erik ten Hag, coming off the bench in a single league game with it believed that the Dutchman has no plans for the full back.

That could see Laird step into the first team squad as a potential back-up to Diogo Dalot.

Meanwhile, the dismissal of Cristiano Ronaldo may necessitate the addition of another forward in United’s squad, which the return of Amad could yet provide.

Think you know everything about Birmingham City? Try score 80% or more on this new quiz

1 of 22 History: When was the club founded? 1870 1875 1880 1885

The Ivorian has come to the fore in the Black Cats’ recent fixtures, scoring in three of his last five league appearances.

While it has not yet been officially decided by the United hierarchy on whether a recall will happen in January, it is something that the club is reportedly considering.

The Verdict

The trio have all impressed while out on loan so far this season, and have all cemented themselves as key figures in their respective sides.

But with United set to challenge for a top four position, as well as in the Europa League, perhaps ten Hag will opt to increase the size of his squad to cope with the demands of these competitions.

Ultimately, these loans have been designed to make the players potentially first team ready so bringing them back into the fold with the intention of playing them is always a possibility in January.

It would come as a blow to each of these three sides if these players returned to Old Trafford, but the players themselves will be itching to prove themselves ready for the step up to the Red Devils’ first team squad.