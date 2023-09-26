Manchester United begin their defence of the Carabao Cup trophy against Crystal Palace at Old Trafford on Tuesday night.

Erik ten Hag's side won the League Cup in his first season as Man United boss thanks to a 2-0 win over Newcastle at Wembley, and the Dutchman will be keen to repeat that and start the new campaign with a home victory.

Crystal Palace won their opening game in the cup against Championship opposition, they beat Plymouth Argyle 4-2 in the second round. Odsonne Edouard and a Jean-Philippe Mateta hat-trick at Home Park secured their place in the next round to face the holders.

The Red Devils bounced back from a poor run of defeats with a 1-0 win against Burnley over the weekend and Tuesday night's game against Palace represents an opportunity for back-to-back wins.

Palace drew 0-0 against Fulham in a fairly uneventful affair at Selhurst Park at the weekend, and lost their previous game against Aston Villa 3-1.

The clash at Old Trafford is the first in a week where the two sides will play each other twice. Palace return to Manchester on Saturday as well.

Early Man United v Crystal Palace team news

Regarding ten Hag's team news for the game, Lisandro Martinez is likely to be absent again after missing the clash at Turf Moor through injury, but Mason Mount might return to the squad after recovering from his hamstring problem which has kept him sidelined for five weeks.

Harry Maguire was also absent against Burnley but has trained and could be in line to make his first start of the season. There has been a defensive crisis for ten Hag, who was forced to hand Jonny Evans a start in the 1-0 win, eight years after his previous appearance.

Sofyan Amrabat also needs a run-out ahead of more testing matches before the October internationals, and although Bruno Fernandes is a tireless performer and would provide some seniority, he is likely to be rested, whilst Alejandro Garnacho is surely set to start.

That would allow the likes of Marcus Rashford to be rested, meaning Anthony Martial should come in and could be supported by young duo Facundo Pellistri and Garnacho in attack.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Luke Shaw, Kobbie Mainoo, Tyrell Malacia, and Amad Diallo are all absent as well as Jadon Sancho and Antony.

Meanwhile, the Eagles are set to be without playmaker Michael Olise, as the 21-year-old suffered a setback in his recovery from a hamstring issue last week and it's possible he could be missing until after the October international break.

Summer signings Jefferson Lerma (thigh) and Matheus Franca (back) remain sidelined, while Naouirou Ahamada is also a doubt in midfield. Edouard’s hamstring strain is also being monitored at present.

James Tomkins has been struggling with a minor injury and could return but fellow centre-back Marc Guehi returned during Saturday’s game and could be back again at Old Trafford.

Also, Dean Henderson could be in line for an early return to Old Trafford following his departure in the summer. The former Man United goalkeeper is yet to make his Palace debut but has been on the bench in recent weeks.

His replacement, Altay Bayindir, is also in line for a first start between the sticks for his new club.

What time does Man United v Crystal Palace kick-off?

Man United v Crystal Palace will take place on Tuesday 26th September 2023 – 20:00 (UK), and is part of the third round fixtures in midweek in the EFL Cup.

The full list of fixtures for the Carabao Cup third round is as follows:

26/09/2023 20:00 Manchester United v Crystal Palace

Are tickets still available for Man United against Crystal Palace?

There are no tickets left available for the game via the club's official website.

Will Manchester United v Crystal Palace be shown on TV?

The game has been selected as part of the third round fixtures to be televised on the Sky Sports Football channel, with Newcastle United v Manchester City the televised games in mid-week.

Is there a live stream for Man United against Crystal Palace?

The fixture will be shown on the Sky Go app, but a full replay of the game will be posted on MUTV the day after.