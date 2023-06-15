Manchester United believe that a season on loan in the Premier League may be best for Sunderland target Amad Diallo, according to a report by The Athletic.

The update comes as a blow to the Black Cats' hopes of re-signing the 20-year-old on loan for the 2023/24 Championship campaign but is a boost to Burnley, Everton and West Ham United, who have also been linked.

Amad Diallo at Sunderland in 2022/23

Diallo's loan at the Stadium of Light last season proved to be perfect for all parties.

The young attacker's United career was at a crossroads after an underwhelming spell at Rangers but he regained his confidence under Tony Mowbray and showcased his bright talent - finishing with 14 goals and four assists in 42 appearances.

His contributions were a key part of Sunderland's top six finish and reassured the Red Devils that he may have a future at Old Trafford after all.

Mowbray has made it no secret that the North East would love to re-sign the Ivory Coast international if at all possible while reports have suggested that Diallo would be open to returning to the Stadium of Light next season assuming the current head coach is there.

Man United's stance on Amad Diallo future

The decision will ultimately fall at United and Erik ten Hag's door, however, which makes The Athletic's latest update a blow for the Championship club.

The report claims that Diallo is most likely to be assessed by ten Hag in pre-season before being sent out on loan to another Premier League side.

His parent club are said to be aware of just how big the step up is between starring in the second tier and performing week in, week out for United.

As a result, it is understood they believe that a season spent getting used to the Premier League at another top flight club would be the best thing for his development at the moment.

Where could Amad Diallo go this summer?

That news leaves Sunderland's chances of striking a fresh loan deal looking slim but is a boost for Burnley, Everton, and West Ham.

The Northern Echo revealed earlier this month that the Hammers are lining up a loan move for Diallo as part of a summer reshuffle, which is likely to involve the departure of key midfielder Declan Rice.

Burnley and Everton are both said to be keen on the 20-year-old as well as they prepare for the 2023/24 campaign.