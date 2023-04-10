Manchester United are expected to sign Watford pair Harry Amass and Adrian Blake, as they look to strengthen their academy.

Watford pair are highly-rated

The Hornets are not exactly renowned for bringing players through their academy, but whilst they haven’t had individuals breaking into the team, there is still quality in the ranks.

Both left-back Amass and winger Blake have been highly-rated for some time, with 15-year-old Amass having represented England at youth level, and his potential has also seen the teenager train with the first-team.

Blake, 17, is another who is involved with the senior group, and he has actually played for the first-team in the cup this season.

However, there have been doubts about the future of both players, as they have been attracting plenty of top-flight interest over the past few months. It had been claimed that Arsenal and Spurs were keen on Blake, along with United.

Similarly, Amass was thought to be on the radar of several Premier League sides, including the Gunners, West Ham and Chelsea among others.

But, in a fresh update, TEAMtalk have revealed that the Red Devils are moving ahead of their rivals, and they’re confident of sealing a double swoop in the summer.

The report adds that there is an increased focus on developing youth at Old Trafford, as Erik ten Hag looks to create a pathway for academy lads to the first-team in the years to come.

Watford set for frustrating setback

Losing talented academy players is going to be a real blow for Watford, as every club wants to bring players through and hope they can make an impact in the first-team. But, the reality is that when you have two top exciting talents, you are going to be vulnerable to the top sides coming in and signing them. And, that’s what is happening here.

Amass and Blake are both very talented, and they obviously feel that their development will be best served away from Vicarage Road, and, in truth, you can understand why they feel that way. Even though Chris Wilder has brought a few younger lads in during his time in charge, the reality is Watford’s history in this department is not impressive.

Nevertheless, losing the duo for a cut-price is going to sting, but it seems the pair have made their minds up, and it will be interesting to see how their careers play out if they do go to Man United.