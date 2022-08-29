Man United to sanction permanent transfer exit for forward, Championship deal close

Man United could finally be offloading Tahith Chong on a permanent basis this window, with Birmingham looking like they could be about to add him on a full-time basism, according to Sunday People journalist Neil Moxley.

The player has only ever made five appearances for the Red Devils in the league during his time there, despite coming through the ranks at the club. He’s been largely resigned to playing in the cup competitions and has never really been able to break into the first-team.

Now 22-years-old, Chong has had to make do with plenty of loan moves to get his competitive action. After managing 13 games for Werder Bremen in Germany and then a further seven with Club Brugge in Belgium, he was given an opportunity to shine in Birmingham on a short-term basis.

Quiz: Can you remember the score the last time Birmingham City played at these 26 stadiums?

1 of 26 Ewood Park? 1-0 L 2-0 L 3-0 L 4-0 L

Last season, the player featured in 20 games for the club on a loan deal and looked the sharpest he ever had during the deal. However, after a total of one goal and two assists – with plenty of starring performances – an injury put an end to his time with the Blues.

Now though, the player could be set for a return to St Andrew’s – but on a permanent basis. That’s because Neil Moxley has revealed that not only are Birmingham chasing a loan swoop for Hannibal Mejbri but are also set to pounce to bring in Chong again but on a full-time deal.

It means the player will finally end his time at United – and will be heading back to the Blues for a second stint.

The Verdict

If Birmingham sign Tahith Chong, then it will be an exceptional piece of business for the club and for the striker too.

Chong showed that he could be a real asset to the Blues during his loan spell and proved that he can be a solid option in the Championship during that short-term deal. For them to bring him back permanently means they will have a regular option who can take on and beat opposition defences.

It will also give Chong the opportunity to really kick on in his career too. It’s always hard for a player to push on in his career when he can’t settle and has to keep moving from club to club on a regular basis.

If he signs for Birmingham, he is aware of how the club works, the kind of football they want to play and could settle in quite nicely. That could bring out even better performances in the striker – and mean he is even more of a superb option for Birmingham too.