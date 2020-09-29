Man United take action over £40m-rated EFL player

Manchester United have reportedly enquired about Watford forward Ismaila Sarr as they assess alternatives to Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho.

The Red Devils only summer signing so far has been midfielder Donny van der Beek, who joined from Ajax earlier this month.

It is understood that Sancho has been their top transfer target but with time running out this window they’re assessing alternatives.

According to The Telegraph, Sarr is one such player and United have enquired with Watford about the availability of the 22-year-old.

The report claims that the Hornets are only willing to listen to permanent offers for the winger, who is thought to be valued at £40 million.

Liverpool and Crystal Palace are among the other sides to have been linked with the Senegal international in the summer window, though the former’s signing of Diogo Jota may mean they’re no longer keen.

After being absent for the first few weeks of the season, Sarr returned to the Watford side in their 1-0 win against Luton Town on Saturday – with manager Vladimir Ivic revealing that he had asked to be included.

6 of these Watford facts are false – Can you identify them?

1 of 12 In 2018/19 Watford reached the FA Cup final for the first time in their history - true or false? True False

The Verdict

Despite his first game of the season coming on the weekend, you feel that Sarr could still be on the move before the transfer window closes.

Watford’s stance appears to have been a fairly strong one and it looks a win-win situation to me.

Either they cash in on the 22-year-old for a sizeable fee or they hold onto a player that has the potential to be one of the most dangerous forwards in the Championship this season.