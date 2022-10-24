Man United stance becomes clear as Michael Carrick eyes familiar face for Middlesbrough

Manchester United will not stand in Middlesbrough’s way should they show an interest in bringing Mike Phelan to the club.

According to The Athletic, the Premier League side have no interest in blocking any potential move to Boro, amid speculation linking him with a role as part of Michael Carrick’s potential backroom staff.

Phelan is currently employed by United, but does not have any specific coaching role at the club following the appointment of Erik ten Hag as manager.

The 60-year old was part of the same coaching staff as Carrick when they were both part of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s backroom team at the club.

Phelan also worked at United as an assistant during the midfielder’s time at the club as a player, with the pair knowing each other well.

It is expected that Carrick will take the reins at the Riverside as the team’s next permanent manager.

He will replace Leo Percovich, who has been put in place as the side’s interim manager following the dismissal of Chris Wilder earlier this month.

The Uruguayan has the team currently sitting 21st in the Championship after a 0-0 draw with Huddersfield Town at the weekend.

The Verdict

Phelan would bring a huge amount of experience with him to Middlesbrough if he did join Carrick’s coaching staff.

This will be the former England international’s first role as a permanent manager at a club, so having someone like Phelan in his team would be a good idea.

United have no reason to stand in his way, with Phelan not doing much with the Red Devils at the moment.

The pair know each other well, and having him as a number two could prove a wise decision for the 41-year old.