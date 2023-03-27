It promises to be a busy summer at Sunderland as Tony Mowbray looks to make his own mark on the squad.

There have been plenty of positives to take from the current campaign, but ultimately the Black Cats are likely to fall short in their bid to finish in the top six. Nevertheless, the boss will surely feel the core of his squad are capable of going again.

But, this season will have taught the recruitment team some valuable lessons, notably that they need more depth to last the distance in what is a gruelling Championship campaign. And, one area that Sunderland are likely to want to address is full-back.

Left-back has been a problem position this season, and whilst Trai Hume is a real talent on the opposite flank, it’s important to remember that he’s still young and learning.

Therefore, Mowbray should really look at bringing Manchester United’s Brandon Williams to the Stadium of Light.

It has been reported that the 22-year-old academy graduate will be allowed to leave the Red Devils, with several Championship clubs thought to be monitoring his situation - and he’d be perfect for Sunderland.

Firstly, he can play both positions, so that instantly gives you more depth and quality.

Crucially though, he is a very good player. Williams is aggressive in the way he defends, but he should also be suited to the energetic approach that Mowbray demands from his full-backs. Plus, having come through the ranks at Old Trafford, he is also capable in possession and can be dynamic when going forward.

Of course, all Championship clubs will know this, and that’s why the former England U21 international will be a man in demand.

However, Mowbray’s influence could be the decisive factor in Sunderland’s favour. The experienced ex-Blackburn chief is known as someone who develops talent, with Harvey Elliott’s success at Ewood Park proof of that.

That has been evident again with Sunderland, as Amad Diallo has flourished under the guidance of Mowbray, and you can be sure United have taken note. They will see a prized asset get back to his best after a tough time with Rangers, and the attacker will now be ready for the next step in his career.

Obviously, there are different circumstances with Williams, who is unlikely to have a future with Manchester United no matter how well his next loan spell goes. Nevertheless, they will still want the best for the player, not least to protect his value as they seek a fee for him in the future.

So, sending Williams to Wearside could work for them, and this potential move would also work very well for the player and Sunderland.

Mowbray needs more quality in his squad for what he hopes will be a promotion push next season, and William would be a good start.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.