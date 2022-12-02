Man United should avoid making Sunderland mistake in January: Opinion

Sunderland were rocked this week with the potential loss of Amad Diallo being floated for January.

It was reported that Manchester United are considering triggering the recall option in the Ivorian’s loan agreement with the Black Cats.

While Tony Mowbray is optimistic that the winger will stay at the Stadium of Light, the possibility certainly exists for the Red Devils to bring the 20-year old back to Old Trafford.

But it would absolutely prove a mistake on Man United’s part if they were to pull the trigger on bringing Amad back to the club midway through the campaign.

The departure of Cristiano Ronaldo is a blessing for Erik ten Hag, with the Portuguese wasting everyone’s time with his poor performances and his off-field antics.

And while it has left United looking a little light in attack, the solution should not be to bring Amad back to the club.

The forward needs to continue his development with consistent game time, which he is now finally receiving under Mowbray.

The former Atalanta academy player has emerged in recent fixtures as a bright and talented addition to the team’s attack.

Amad initially couldn’t quite convince Mowbray of his use to the squad, but he has filled in well in the last five games with injuries plaguing the rest of the team.

Three goals in five starts in a row has helped Sunderland to maintain a solid position in the Championship table despite a depleted squad.

With the likes of Ross Stewart, Ellis Simms, Jack Clarke, Patrick Roberts and co. all unavailable at different times, the 58-year old coach has had to come up with different attacking solutions to keep the team afloat.

Amad has proven to be one of those solutions, with his recent goals and performances solidifying his place as a key member of the first team.

This has set the Ivorian up well for a more positive second half of the campaign.

If he can carry this level into 2023 then there is no reason why he cannot cement himself as a regular starter even with everyone fit.

United already made this same mistake last season with the development of Ethan Laird at Swansea.

Making that same mistake with Amad would be a futile exercise that would provide little short-term gain.

The winger isn’t quite ready for the top flight.

Allowing him the chance to develop with consistent game time at Sunderland is the way to go, giving credence to Mowbray’s optimism.