Man United set to sanction player exit with EFL transfer move lined up

Wycombe Wanderers look set to seal a deal to bring Man United goalkeeper Nathan Bishop to the club on loan, as reported by the Manchester Evening News.

The 22-year-old has yet to play a single league game for his current club Man United and that doesn’t look like it will be changing anytime soon either, with the Red Devils playing at the top end of the Premier League.

In contrast to that, Bishop has only ever managed outings in League One and Two and that is what could be on the cards again next season with a deal to the Chairboys looking likely.

A deal would only be on a short-term basis again, as United look to try and continue the player’s development and ensure he reaches his full potential. That should do Wycombe nicely though, as they look for someone to step in between the sticks for them in the next campaign.

He has experience of doing so too, having played in goal for Southend in the third tier on a regular basis back during his teen years. He racked up a total of 31 league appearances for the club during his time there and conceded 71.

Since then though he, has been out on loan again to League Two with Mansfield last season. The drop in division and the experience from his earlier years led to him being the club’s main option in goal as they looked to try and push towards the top end of the division.

In total, he managed to let in just 52 goals in 46 games – and now Wycombe want to give him a chance in the third tier again.

Gareth Ainsworth’s side were towards the top end of League One themselves last year – and they’ll be hoping that Bishop can help them do similar next time out.

The Verdict

Nathan Bishop might not be a bad option for Wycombe in League One, although his previous record for Southend in the third tier doesn’t make for the best reading on paper.

He conceded a fair amount of goals when he was allowed to play for his previous club but bare in mind too that they continually struggled during his spell with the side and also that he was only in his late-teens at the time. Since then, he has matured and has been solid for Mansfield in League Two.

He seems to be getting better and better with each experience and the signs are that Bishop could be an excellent option for the Chairboys. He’s certainly a younger option than Stockdale and considering he plays for Man United, the option could be there in the future to snap him up permanently.

Wycombe could benefit from taking him on loan for a season then to see how he fares – and if he performs well, could look for a more permanent arrangement at the end of the next campaign.