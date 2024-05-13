Manchester United are set to table an offer for Sunderland youngster Chris Rigg.

According to The Northern Echo, the Premier League side are set to start the transfer saga surrounding the 16-year-old.

It is expected that a number of clubs will be interested in signing the midfielder in the upcoming transfer window.

Rigg has come through the academy system at Sunderland, but is yet to put pen to paper on a first professional contract.

He will be available to sign for any club, but a fee will need to be paid to the Black Cats regardless, which could be decided by an independent tribunal if an agreement cannot be reached between sides.

Chris Rigg - Sunderland league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2023-24 21 (8) 2 (0)

Chris Rigg transfer latest

Rigg made his breakthrough into the first team squad at Sunderland this season, featuring 21 times in the Championship, including eight starts, as the Wearside outfit finished 15th in the table (all stats from Fbref).

The youngster impressed with his performances in the second tier, in which he has already bagged the first two league goals of his career.

The teenager won’t be eligible to sign a first professional deal until he turns 17 next month, which has led to speculation over his future at the Stadium of Light.

A number of clubs are interested in signing Rigg, including rivals Newcastle United, as well as Arsenal.

German giants Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Dortmund have also been mentioned as potential destinations.

However, it is expected Man United will make the strongest initial approach for Rigg, with the new minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe eyeing a major signing to their youth team to indicate their change in transfer strategy.

Sunderland have discussed potential terms with the academy graduate over a contract once he turns 17, and they are keen to keep hold of the midfielder.

It is hoped that the run of game time he was given in the second half of the season under Mike Dodds could convince him to remain at the Stadium of Light long-term.

Chris Rigg’s big transfer decision

It is unlikely that Rigg will have an immediate pathway into the first team squad at Old Trafford, although the top flight club does have a strong reputation for promoting younger players.

Meanwhile, the uncertainty over the managerial situation at both clubs could also play a role in determining Rigg’s future.

A number of names have been linked with the role, but no front-runner has emerged as the leading candidate for the vacancy just yet.

Sunderland are set to appoint a new head coach soon, while it remains unclear whether Erik Ten Hag will remain in the dugout at Old Trafford beyond this term.

Big moment for Chris Rigg’s career

The next decision in Rigg’s career will be quite important, as it will determine the pathway he takes over the next few years, which are key to his development.

It’s clear that he possesses a lot of potential, but is not yet ready for the step up to the Premier League.

Man United are undergoing a lot of changes behind the scenes at the moment, but the emergence of the likes of Kobbie Mainoo highlights that there is a pathway into the first team.

Yet the regular game time he is receiving at Sunderland already is quite significant, and could persuade him that staying with the second tier side is the better move at this stage of his career.