Manchester United are close to completing the signing of Watford youngster Harry Amass, and they are set to beat Chelsea to his signature - according to The Evening Standard.

The Red Devils have already raided another Championship club recently to land Cardiff City's Gabriele Biancheri, with the Wales under-17 international penning a four-year contract at Old Trafford last month.

And now they are set to take Amass away from Watford, having only just turned 16 years of age last week.

The left-back is yet to make his senior debut for the Hornets, but he was named in Slaven Bilic's matchday squad for their FA Cup round three clash with divisional rivals Reading back in January, and has also featured for the under-18's this season in the FA Youth Cup against top flight outfits Everton and Arsenal.

An England under-16 international, Amass is yet to sign a scholarship with Watford which would keep him for a further two years, although he can pen professional terms when he turns 17 years of age next March.

However, he is set to take up that option instead with United, who have pounced ahead of Chelsea for the services of the defender,

The Standard's report claims that Amass is deciding to move on from Watford as he believes his development is better served by joining a top academy system rather than remaining at the Hertfordshire outfit, where he would perhaps have a quicker and faster route of playing first-team football.

And Watford are powerless to stop the exit of Amass as he is not under an official contract, meaning that United could soon confirm his arrival at Old Trafford.

The Verdict

Even though they have been in the Premier League before, Watford having a category two academy means that the biggest clubs in the country can swoop for their starlets if they believe they are good enough.

And like Cardiff found out the hard way by losing Biancheri, Watford are also set to lose a promising talent who is already being recognised by England.

Having been called up to the first-team squad at the age of 15 by Slaven Bilic, Amass must have something about him to be involved at such a young age, but Watford fans are now not going to see him develop and progress through the club's system.

Some will say it isn't fair that the top clubs can just hoover up young talent like this, but the teams with lesser academies have known this for years and Watford are unfortuntely going to be hit hard.