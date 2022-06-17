Man United remain keen on signing 27-year-old from Watford

Watford could be set to lose goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann this summer, with The Athletic reporting that Man United are still weighing up a deal for the shot-stopper this summer.

The Red Devils are clearly intent on adding another option inbetween the sticks to their ranks and have been linked with a deal for the 27-year-old Hornets man.

With Dean Henderson looking like he could be out of the exit door and on his way to Nottingham Forest too according to the Mail Online, it has further justified the need for United to add another goalkeeper to their ranks.

Bachmann has made 12 appearances in the Premier League to date for Watford but has also played 23 times in the Championship and 25 times in Scotland too for Kilmarnock.

Now, it looks like he could be given the chance to stay in the top flight despite Watford’s relegation, with the player being tracked by United.

He would likely be a second-string option for the club – but the opportunity to stay in the Premier League and potentially get some gametime for Man United might still be tempting for the shot-stopper despite his potential position as Watford’s number one.

United though certainly appear to be keen on the 27-year-old and considering that a deal could potentially be done on the cheap, it may appeal to the Red Devils more so than some other options. Watford though will not want to lose a player that could be invaluable to them in the Championship – but with Erik Ten Haag sniffing around, they may not have much say in the matter.

The Verdict

Daniel Bachmann might not be a bad option for Man United, at least in reserve, if they ended up signing him.

That could be bad news for Watford though, who would likely use him a lot more than the Red Devils would if he was to join them. The Hornets could probably use him as their number one this season, especially considering the fact he has now been exposed to first-team football in the Premier League.

However, they may have to start weighing up alternative options or using potential funds to sign a replacement, because it may be hard to dissuade a team like United. They’re still a big draw, especially for players in the Championship, regardless of the amount of playing time on offer.

Bachmann then may have to decide if he wants more frequent minutes or whether he would be happy to get the occasional run out for the Red Devils next season instead.