Man United reach agreement to offload player to EFL side

Brentford are set to complete their first summer signing with the addition of Manchester United youngster Ben Hockenhull on a two-year deal, as confirmed on Twitter by journalist Simon Peach.

The young centre half arrives at Griffin Park with no previous experience of playing at a professional level, thus seeing the youngster immediately join up with the West London club’s B team in preparation for working his way up to first team level.

An imposing and commanding centre back despite his tender years, the 18-year-old had previously signed a three-year scholarship agreement with the Red Devils before then attracting interest from numerous clubs.

#MUFC youngster Ben Hockenhull is joining #BrentfordFC on a two-year deal with the option of a further season. The 18-year-old had signed a short-term extension at United due to the Covid-19 situation, but will now join the west London club's B team on July 27 pic.twitter.com/Iwnyjn84NE — Simon Peach (@SimonPeach) July 23, 2020

Meanwhile the Bees will no doubt be looking ahead to their play-off semi final against Swansea City, with Thomas Frank’s men bidding to reach the Premier League for the first time in the club’s history.

Quiz: Have these 9 things happened to Brentford this season?

1 of 9 Scored seven or more goals in a single game? Yes No

The Verdict

This certainly seems like another smart bit of business from Brentford, with the club continuing it’s recent trend of bringing in and subsequently developing young talent in order to progress them to the first team.

The fact that Hockenhull had several side’s interested in his services at such a young age speaks volumes and the teenager will no doubt have been encouraged by the pathway that has been laid out for him in West London, which was no doubt key to his decision on making such a move.

Given the club’s recent record of developing young players, it is fair to say that the young centre back has certainly made the right career move on paper with regards to reaching first team level football in the future.