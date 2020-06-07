Man United provide Dan James update that might interest Leeds United

Manchester United are prepared to let Dan James leave the club on-loan next season, if they can complete the signing of Jadon Sancho, reports The Sun.

James, 22, joined Manchester United from Swansea City last summer. He’s had a bright start to his United career so far and the club are said to be willing to offer him a new ‘bumper’ deal, before potentially loaning him out next season.

It all hinges of United’s continued pursuit of Sancho though. The Dortmund man is teetering on the exit and United have long been the favourites to sign the England international.

Sancho will cost United in excess £100 million, but should they complete the deal then James will likely spend the next season out on-loan.

James was close to joining Leeds last January, in a loan-deal that would’ve seen him complete the rest of this season with Marcelo Bielsa’s side.

Leeds will be able attract some much bigger names if they’re promoted into the Premier League as well. They’ve nine games left to do so and a point lead over 2nd-place West Brom.

The Welshman showed last season with Swansea that he can be clinical in the Championship, and has shown this season that he can be as effective in the top-flight too.

The verdict

After missing out on James in January, expect Leeds to be the first to move for the Welshman if he’s available next season. He’s shown that he has what it takes to play in the Premier League but should he be offered that new contract, it might well price him out of Leeds’ range.