Man United player’s stance revealed as Derby eye move

Derby County want to sign Manchester United defender Teden Mengi again this summer but the centre-back would prefer to join a team challenging for promotion, according to The Athletic.

The 19-year-old was one of a string of players that joined the Rams on loan late in the January window and was a regular in the starting XI in the last few months of the season.

With player departures and an EFL embargo impacting Derby’s preparations for the 2021/22 campaign, Wayne Rooney currently has no central defender in his senior squad with the season opener against Huddersfield Town just two days away.

The arrival of Mengi would help to solve that issue and The Athletic have indicated that the East Midlands club are interested in re-signing him on loan.

However, it is understood that the teenage centre-back would prefer to join a club that are likely to challenge for promotion.

The Rams’ pursuit of Mengi looks likely to be held up by the off-field issues currently plaguing the Pride Park outfit, with owner Mel Morris understood to have told supporter group representatives that no new signings can be made until a few things are sorted out and talks with the EFL said to be ongoing.

25 quiz questions about Derby County and Wayne Rooney as 21/22 season edges closer – Can you score 100% correct?

1 of 25 What year was Wayne Rooney born? 1986 1987 1988 1989

The Verdict

You can hardly blame Mengi for wanting to join a club at the top end of the Championship and that is not likely to be Derby this season.

They barely survived last time and have had terrible preparations for the 2021/22 campaign, so a promotion push looks off the cards.

There’s no doubt Mengi is Championship quality and has a very bright future but you’d question whether what we saw in his spell with the Rams is proof that he can be playing week in, week out for a club right at the top of the division right now.

He could prove a lifeline for Rooney right now but whether anything will materialise remains to be seen.