Man United player set to seal switch to Preston North End

After plenty of reports linking Alvaro Fernandez with Preston North End, a deal may finally about to be confirmed according to Football Insider.

PNE and boss Ryan Lowe have been desperate to bring in another full-back this summer and it appears they have finally settled on the Manchester United man and a short-term move is now on the cards.

He’s yet to go out on loan since his switch to Old Trafford and this would mark his first loan spell both in the EFL and away from his parent club. He’ll therefore be desperate to get stuck into some competitive action and will want to prove he has what it takes at second tier level.

25 questions about Preston North End’s most unforgettable moments in their history – Can get 100% correct?

1 of 25 How many FA Cup's have PNE won? 1 2 3 4

Lowe and Preston have been sorting through their squad during this offseason and have had a complete refresh of their first-team. The club have already made a handful of signings, adding Robbie Brady and Ben Woodburn to their ranks to name just two and after the addition of Troy Parrott, they now have their sights on another player.

Fernandez is a regular for Man United in their reserve and youth teams and has really impressed during his time at the club. Originally playing in 20 games and bagging one goal with five assists, he upped his tally for the reserve team in the last campaign with seven goal contributions in 23.

The 19-year-old player was even made the Player of the Year for the Red Devils’ Under-23 team – and it shows the quality of the player that Preston are signing.

The Verdict

Preston North End have been making some very shrewd moves in the transfer market so far this summer and you’d have to applaud their manager Ryan Lowe and the others involved in getting these players.

With Troy Parrott first and now Alvaro Fernandez, they’re really snapping up some of the best young talent on offer in the Premier League. The full-back has really shone for Man United and it will be interesting to see how he does in a first-team playing competitive football.

Fernandez has the ability, based on his work for the Under-23 team, to be a really solid addition in the PNE defence. In fact, the club have a wealth of options now in that position having started the summer without one – which is good news for the Lilywhites.

You’d have to fancy PNE now to be up there in the Championship next season.