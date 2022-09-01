Man United player seals exit to EFL club

Salford City have signed Ethan Galbraith on a season-long loan from Manchester United, as was confirmed on the club’s website this evening.

The Northern Ireland international joins up with Neil Wood’s squad who are targeting promotion from League Two this term.

The 21-year-old made 36 appearances in all competitions for Doncaster Rovers last season, as Donny suffered relegation from the third tier, and a promotion push should give the ball playing midfielder some well-rounded experience, currently in the final year of his contract with the Red Devils.

Wood will know what Galbraith can offer from his time coaching the United youth ranks, and the 21-year-old may be one of the most aesthetically pleasing midfielders in the fourth tier this season.

There is a lot of competition for places particularly in midfield areas at Moor Lane, but the Red Devils will most likely have had assurances that Galbraith will earn regular minutes.

There is a chance that Galbraith chose to move to Salford over options in League One, due to his pre-existing relationship with Neil Wood.

In the last year of his deal at Old Trafford, impressing at Salford will be very important to increase Galbraith’s future security with the chance that he is a free agent come the end of the season.

The Verdict

Quiz: 23 things literally every Salford City fan should know – But do you?

1 of 23 What year were Salford founded? 1920 1930 1940 1950

Many will be surprised to see a player of Galbraith’s ability playing in League Two aged 21, but his slight frame has made the step up to senior football a little tougher.

The likes of Ryan Watson and Matty Lund are good senior pros to have around someone like Galbraith, able to take some of the heat off of him out of possession and give advice on the training ground.

Doncaster was a very tough destination for a lot of players last season and only a handful of the squad did themselves justice, being involved in a promotion push on this occasion could bring more out of the Northern Irishman with the Ammies enjoying more of the ball.