Man United player reveals what drew him to Birmingham City

New Birmingham City signing Tahith Chong has revealed that a discussion with Lee Bowyer about his plans for the season ahead convinced him to make the switch from Manchester United.

The winger has joined the Blues on a season-long loan deal, becoming the second Dutchman to arrive from the Premier League in the last week following Juan Castillo’s move.

A product of the United academy, the 21-year-old has featured 16 times for the Red Devils as well as impressing for their age-group sides.

Chong signed a new contract at Old Trafford last summer but spent the 2020/21 campaign out on loan – first with Bundesliga side Werder Bremen and then with Belgian top tier outfit Club Brugge.

The Netherlands U21 international could prove a shrewd signing for Birmingham and, speaking to Blues TV, revealed what it was that convinced him St Andrew’s was the right place to go.

He said: “I spoke to the manager here and everyone about the plans they have for the season and what the plans were for me as well, which sounded very exciting to me.”

This season will bring Chong’s first taste of EFL football, a prospect the 21-year-old appears to be thrilled by.

“It’s very exciting,” said the summer arrival. “My first loan in the Championship and I’m really looking forward to getting used to the Championship and seeing what it brings.”

The Verdict

This could prove to be an excellent bit of business from the Blues because Chong looks like a really exciting young player.

He’ll no doubt be determined to show United just how good he is, with his contract at Old Trafford set to expire next summer.

There are always at least a few Premier League loanees that light up the Championship and if Chong is that this term, then the club will have their manager to thank for convincing him to make the move.