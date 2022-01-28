Man United player agrees EFL transfer

Manchester United defender Reece Devine is said to have agreed a deal with Walsall to join the Sky Bet League Two side on loan for the rest of the season, as per a recent report by Football Insider.

The 20-year-old left back previously spent the first half of the current campaign on loan in Scotland with St Johnstone but has since been recalled by United this month.

However it appears that his return to Old Trafford will be short lived, with the report today stating that an agreement has been reached between the Red Devils and the Saddlers for the player to make the temporary move to the Banks’s Stadium.

Devine previously played 10 games for St Johnstone across all competitions this term and even racked up a handful of games in European competition for the Saints.

The defender was previously on the books of both Wolves’ and Manchester City’s academies before making the move to United in August 2018.

He is yet to make his first team debut for the Premier League club.

The Verdict

This is a good move for Devine and Walsall as it will provide the defender with the game time he craves and Walsall with a player that can add genuine quality to their defence.

He has good experience from his time in Scotland this term and will certainly be looking to bring that to League Two moving forwards.

At the age of 20 there is a lot of room for improvement from Devine’s point of view, however he will be joining a club where he will be given a good chance to express himself at a good level.

It’ll certainly be interesting to see how he gets on in what is a physically demanding and quite frankly gruelling league as the Saddlers look to kick on between now and the end of the season.