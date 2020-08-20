Man United plan transfer move for EFL man as Jadon Sancho alternative

Manchester United hold a ‘serious’ interest in AFC Bournemouth winger David Brooks, as per Sport Witness.

The 23-year-old midfielder who now finds himself plying his trade in the Championship after Bournemouth’s relegation, is attracting interest from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Man United who are growing increasingly tired in their pursuit of Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho.

Brooks who can operate in a central attacking midfield role or out on the wide right, only made nine appearances in the Premier League season after several injury niggles hampered his game-time opportunities at the Vitality Stadium.

It’s unclear as of yet how new Cherries boss Jason Tindall will field the interest in one of Bournemouth’s prized assets, with the new Championship season kicking off in less than a month.

The report from Sport Witness suggests that the Red Devils’ pursuit of Sancho is an increasingly ‘uphill’ task so Brooks has been drawn up as a viable alternative this summer.

Tindall’s Bournemouth side have already let go of one of their key players from last term in the form of goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale who has secured a move to Sheffield United for a multi-million pound fee.

The Cherries are expected to be fielding interest from several clubs for a number of their stars, with Callum Wilson and Josh King among those likely to garner attention as the transfer window rumbles on.

The verdict

There is no doubting that Brooks is a very talented youngster, but I just cannot see an immediate pathway into United’s starting eleven for the Welshman.

He’s fantastic at dribbling, has an eye for a pass and is creative in the final third – he could be a great squad player for the Red Devils but surely they’d want to be signing players who are ready, and good enough to fit straight into the starting eleven?

If a big offer did come in though, i’d expect the Cherries accept as they look to recoup some of the financial losses that relegation from the Premier League brings.