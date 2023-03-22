Brandon Williams looks set to leave Manchester United on loan in the summer, with ‘multiple’ Championship clubs looking to sign the defender.

The 22-year-old, who has come through the ranks at Old Trafford, is capable of playing in either full-back position and has made over 50 appearances for the Red Devils over the years, whilst he spent the 2021/22 campaign with Norwich City. However, that didn’t go to plan, as the Canaries were relegated from the top-flight, and he struggled for consistency at Carrow Road.

Now back with United, Williams has had a disappointing season, with injuries restricting the impact he could make, but the reality is that he’s also way down the pecking order under Erik ten Hag.

Therefore, a summer switch would appear to be ideal for all parties, and Football Insider have revealed that discussions are already underway about just that. They state that several Championship clubs have made their interest known in the player, although no decision is obviously going to be made until the current campaign has finished.

No specific clubs are mentioned in the article, but it mentions that figures at United believe England’s second tier could be the ideal next step for Williams to help him continue his development.

The former England youth international has a contract with his boyhood club until the summer of 2024, with his wages likely to be the reason behind why he won’t secure a permanent move away in the coming months.

The verdict

This makes total sense from United’s perspective as they have a player on their books who is simply not going to play at the moment. They have a lot of full-backs ahead of Williams, so all he is doing at the moment is turning out for the 23s, which is not what he should be doing.

You would think that some top-flight clubs, whether that’s in the Premier League or in Europe, would be keen, but the next move for Williams has to be about playing football week in, week out. So, the Championship is appealing, and it’s still a very good standard.

Providing he can stay fit, you would say that whichever club did land Williams ahead of next season would be pulling off a coup, and it will be interesting to see where he ends up.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.