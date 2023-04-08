Manchester United have decided against sealing a permanent move for Burnley striker Wout Weghorst during the summer window, according to a report from Football Insider.

The Dutchman is currently on loan at Old Trafford after terminating his temporary deal at Besiktas - but has only been able to find the net on a limited number of occasions with two goals and two assists in 20 competitive appearances for the Red Devils at the time of writing.

However, some of his work off the ball has been commended and with the player at least managing to record some goalscoring contributions for the Premier League giants, there always seemed to be a possibility that he could make a further switch to United.

United's boss didn't rule out another approach for the player in the summer and with that in mind, the Clarets may have been hoping to receive a bid for him.

On whether he saw Weghorst as a potential part of his future plans, ten Hag told 90min: "Of course. I think he is doing a lot of elements of football really well.

"Wout is doing a really good job for us. He is the leader of the process in pressing, he starts the press and is very good in backward pressing. He is also taking up (good) positions and in his link-up play he's doing really well.

"He is making good movements, making space for others, so he's also good in set-plays. He is really contributing to this team. I think after Christmas we have played 25 games and we lost two - and Weghorst played almost all of the games so he is really part of the success."

Why have Manchester United opted against a move for Wout Weghorst?

According to Football Insider, United are only keen to see Weghorst stay at the club until the summer when they will have the opportunity to bring in a long-term successor for Cristiano Ronaldo.

Napoli's Victor Osimhen is believed to be near the top of ten Hag's target list at this stage - and his potential arrival could rule out a return to Old Trafford for the Dutchman once and for all.

What next for Weghorst as he prepares to return to Burnley?

The Clarets haven't been afraid of cashing in on big players under Alan Pace and you feel the Clarets would be open to another sale this summer.

Current boss Vincent Kompany didn't exactly do anything drastic to try and keep him at Turf Moor last summer, so he may be open to offloading him permanently, though he could take a look at the forward in pre-season.

Considering he's performed on a big stage with United, he shouldn't be short of interest in the summer and that could be ideal for the Championship league leaders who may want to see a bidding war take place.

Offloading him could generate them a sizeable fee considering he still has two years left on his current deal - and it's not as if they've utilised him either so he probably wouldn't be a major miss - just like Djed Spence wasn't at Middlesbrough after he shone for Nottingham Forest.

With Lyle Foster not living up to expectations so far, you feel the Clarets could benefit from bringing in another forward even if Michael Obafemi joins. The possible sale of Weghorst could potentially be used to fund this new signing.