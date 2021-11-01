Man United loanee Ethan Laird gives insight on Russell Martin’s style of play at Swansea City

Ethan Laird is becoming a key figure in Russell Martin’s ascension as a EFL manager and is playing his part as Swansea City climb the Championship table.

The Manchester United loanee enjoyed an eye-catching spell at Milton Keynes Dons last season and therefore was possibly more ready to slip into Martin’s bold style of play than the rest of the squad.

The precocious 20-year-old gave his insight on the Swans’ style of play when he spoke to WalesOnline.

He said: “The way we play is intense, there’s a lot of sprints and short distance running to get the ball back so we can do what we do best.

“It can take a couple of months to get hold of but he’s doing brilliantly now. I know the fans are loving it, but it’s only just the start which is the amazing thing. Once we really get stuff going which we’re hoping to do against Coventry (Tuesday evening’s fixture) as well, the sky is the limit really.”

Attacking wing backs are crucial to how Martin wants to play and there was a very pleasing opening goal for the manager in the side’s 3-0 first half demolition of Peterborough United on Saturday.

Inside two minutes Laird was able to get to the byline and put a pinpoint low cross on a plate for left wing back Jake Bidwell to slide home.

Laird also spoke in the piece about his desire to play for the Manchester United first team in the future, however with his deal at Old Trafford up at the end of next season the chances are that he will be applying his trade in the Football League on a permanent basis at some point.

If the Swans are to return to the Premier League in that time they will be interested in taking Laird with them.

Most of the fan base are now onside at the Swansea.com Stadium and it feels like only a matter of time before we see Martin’s Swans competing in and around the play-off places, whether that will be this season or next remains to be seen.