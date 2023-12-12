Highlights Key takeaways:

Adam Wharton has claimed that there is no release clause in his new Blackburn Rovers contract.

The midfielder agreed a new deal with the Championship side earlier this week amid speculation over his future.

The 19-year-old is considered one of the standout figures in the entire second division, with the youngster possessing bags of potential.

Blackburn were key to tie him down to a longer-term deal, with the England U21 international agreeing to a contract that runs until the summer of 2028.

This an exciting move for Rovers given Wharton has previously been linked with the likes of Crystal Palace, Everton, Brighton, Liverpool, Newcastle United and Manchester United.

Wharton’s release clause claim

Wharton responded to questions regarding a possible release clause in his new deal following confirmation of his signature.

The exciting young midfielder made it clear that he is unaware of any such clauses being put in his new contract.

"Not that I am aware of," said Wharton, via the Lancashire Telegraph.

"I am not a lawyer, I haven't seen the ins and outs of the contract but I don't think so.

"I think [transfer speculation is] something that comes part and parcel with being a footballer.

“Loads of players have to deal with that.

"I don't tend to read much into that, a lot of the stuff you see online, you don't even know if it's true.

“Most of the time, I find out on Twitter myself like everyone else.

"I am not too interested in it. I get on with my game, I am a Blackburn Rovers player and that's what I am concentrated on.

“Speculation will come and go, whatever happens, happens.

“It won't affect my game."

Wharton broke into the first team squad at Ewood Park last season, making 18 league appearances in total.

He has already matched that tally for this campaign, earning 15 starts from 18 appearances in 2023-24.

Blackburn Rovers league position

Rovers are aiming to compete for promotion to the Premier League this year, having come seventh in the table in the last term.

Blackburn are currently 11th in the table, two points adrift of the play-off places as we approach the halfway stage of the competition.

Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side have lost their last two league games, with the Lancashire outfit suffering a 2-0 home loss to Leeds United last weekend.

Rovers return to action this evening with another Ewood Park clash, facing Bristol City at 7.45pm.

The importance of Adam Wharton to Blackburn

Wharton attracting interest from so many Premier League sides before January goes to show just how talented he is.

The 19-year-old has so much potential and will no doubt be playing in the top flight at some stage soon.

Blackburn have lost youngsters like Ash Phillips for quite meagre sums lately, so tying Wharton down is a huge boost to the club.

He could play a key role in helping Rovers gain promotion to the top flight, or he could be the subject to a major transfer offer in the near future if they remain in the second tier.