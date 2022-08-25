Man United, Liverpool, Arsenal and others oppose new proposition with EFL clubs

Tracey Crouch’s Fan-Led Review of Football Governance was released at the back end of 2021, proposing ways in which the English football pyramid can become more sustainable.

In the wake of tragedies like the liquidation of Bury and Macclesfield Town, there has been further legislation put in place to avoid reoccurrences of EFL clubs going out of business, to which has a huge negative impact on their local communities.

One way in which the pyramid can become more sustainable is with Premier League clubs financially contributing to the redistribution of wealth in the country.

However, unsurprisingly a handful of clubs are reluctant to engage in this, despite it posing very little threat to the way that they operate.

A piece by Philip Buckingham on The Athletic this morning stated: “There is a general consensus, too, that the government’s review leaves little choice but to increase solidarity payments to the EFL.

“Progress, though, has been slow.

“Multiple sources have told The Athletic that the Big Six – Manchester City, Liverpool, Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur – have disagreed with the other 14 clubs over how and from where this greater funding should be given to the EFL.”

The article also suggested that the situation around the leadership of the Conservative party could be slowing down discussions around the redistribution of money between the Premier League and the EFL.

The Verdict

This one will probably rumble on for quite a while, and with a lack of people with connections to English football on the board at big six clubs at the moment, the appeal to help fund the sport in the country is reduced.

The money is certainly present to give clubs greater financial security, and to allow them to have a greater impact on their local communities, but with TV deals feeling brittle and a European Super League arguably an inevitability, there will be a lot of toing and froing before a solution is found.

The article also revealed that the average difference in revenue between clubs in the Premier League and those in the Championship is £230 million, an eye-watering sum that could be utilised far more responsibly than it is right now.